Vancouver resident Angélica Vargas, 41, suffered third-degree burns to half her body after a candle lit a dress she was wearing on fire at a dinner party in November 2019. (Submitted)

Vancouver resident Angélica Vargas, 41, suffered third-degree burns to half her body after a candle lit a dress she was wearing on fire at a dinner party in November 2019. (Submitted)

‘I’m still alive’: B.C. burn survivor shares road to recovery after candle accident

For more than a year after her accident, Vancouver resident Angélica Vargas couldn’t look in the mirror. Now, she’s learning to accept her scars.

“If I’m here and still alive there’s got to be a reason for it.”

That’s the outlook Vancouver resident Angélica Vargas has adopted after a tragic accident left her with third-degree burns on half her body in 2019.

In less than 30 seconds the 41-year-old’s life was changed forever. At a November dinner party, her floor-length polyester dress caught on fire from a low-lying candle.

“I remember running around in circles in the living room screaming for help,” Vargas said. “It was a nightmare, I was conscious the whole time.”

The avid runner was rushed to hospital and spent two months bedridden as a patient at Vancouver General Hospital and GF Strong Rehabilitation Centre.

Relearning Walking, Running

After time in the high acuity unit and five plastic surgeries in a span of six weeks, Vargas had to relearn everyday activities including walking.

“When you’re in the hospital you can lose hope so easily,” she said. Her husband, Andrew, took a year’s leave from work to be by her side.

A total of five skin grafts had to be taken from lesser-harmed areas of her body, including her arms and back, and transplanted onto her legs and feet.

To this day, Vargas has not been able to enjoy long periods in the sun due to the danger its rays pose to her skin. As a Latina, this has proven difficult, she chuckled.

She takes medication to dull the nerve pain she experiences, wears compression garments and moisturizes her skin two to three times daily.

“I feel sick all the time,” she admitted, more than a year later.

“I get fatigued because my body is still in recovery.”

A Journey Towards Self-Acceptance

The most arduous part of her healing has been accepting the skin she’s in.

“Up until six months ago, I wasn’t comfortable touching my own skin,” she said. “I couldn’t look at myself in the mirror.”

It doesn’t help that strangers stare at her scars in public.

“They look and stare at my feet,” Vargas said.

Now, after more than a year of reluctance to share the story of her accident with people outside her close-knit circle of friends and family, Vargas has begun to open up.

“I want to tell other burn survivors like me, ‘You can make it.’” She has done so at the bedside of other burn survivors, with support from British Columbia Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund.


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

BC HealthfireHospitals

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Booze on beaches is underway in Penticton
Next story
Princeton woman key to naming victim in 40 year old murder

Just Posted

Newly promoted Staff Sergeant Steven Mancini has taken the lead in overseeing the day-to-day rural policing operations within the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. (Contributed)
New RCMP boots on the ground in North Okanagan

Rural commander looking after Armstrong, Enderby, Falkland, Lumby, and Spallumcheen

A semi-truck drives off Highway 97 Wednesday, May 5, 2021. (Roger Knox - Vernon Morning Star)
Tanker drives off Vernon highway

Traffic unaffected after Wednesday morning incident

From top left (clockwise) Caitlin Potts, Ashley Simpson, Deanna Wertz and Nicole Bell are still missing from the Shuswap and North Okanagan – Caitlin, Ashley and Deanna for five years, Nicole for four. (Photos contributed)
Five years pass with no peace for families of North Okanagan-Shuswap missing women

Families united in wish for more resources to find women, find justice

(Pixabay photo)
Morning Start: Whenever you shuffle a deck of cards, you create a combination that never existed

Your morning start for Wednesday, May 5, 2021

Enderby city council approved a request from the Enderby Farmer’s Market to close portions of the downtown area to traffic, in order to make way for weekly farmer’s markets from May 7 to Oct. 22, 2021. (File photo)
Enderby to close downtown area for weekly pedestrian farmer’s markets

Cliff Avenue and Belvedere Street will be partially closed every Friday from May 7 to Oct. 22 this year

FILE – Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

Growlers of Penticton’s finest craft beer are displayed on Okanagan Lake beach where they can now be consumed legally. (Ale Trail photo)
Booze on beaches is underway in Penticton

As of May 1 to October, you can bring alcohol to designated beaches and parks

Quails’ Gate wine bottles. (Twila Amato/Black Press Media file)
West Kelowna winery named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for fifth year

This is the fifth consecutive year that the winery has received the national honour

RCMP. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media)
South Okanagan RCMP launch search after pellet gun allegedly fired near woman

A witness overheard what sounded like an air gun being discharged and something hit the water

“Skeena,” by John Hudson and Paul Hanslow is one of five fonts in the running to become the default for Microsoft systems and Office programs. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Font named after B.C. river could become the next Microsoft default

One of the five new fonts will replace Calibri, which has been Microsoft’s default since 2007

Trish Hurtubise was drawn into Shirley Ann Soosay’s story in a startling personal fashion when she discovered her own DNA loosely connected her with the murdered, unclaimed woman. (Contributed)
Princeton woman key to naming victim in 40 year old murder

In July 1980, Shirley Ann Soosay was raped and stabbed to death

File
Violent crime up by 233% in Keremeos over first three months of 2021

An increase in assaults led the spike in crimes

The ospreys in this photo are working on a nest beside Skimikin Lake on April 23, 2021. While just two ospreys can be seen, there is a third adult crouched deep inside the nest. (John Woods photo)
Osprey-watching provides Shuswap photographer with unexpected observation

Ospreys carrying branches a common sight in Salmon Arm skies

Joanne Jankowski is the winner of SASCU’s Leave Your Legacy Project art contest at Eagle River Secondary. The Grade 12 grad will get to complete a mural at the school, with the project funded by SASCU. (Contributed)
Sicamous grad student given opportunity to leave legacy

Joanne Jankowski winner of SASCU Leave Your Legacy Project art contest at Eagle River Secondary

Most Read