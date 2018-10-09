Impaired driver’s laps of Sicamous roundabout draw police attention

An impaired driver was nabbed by the Sicamous RCMP on Oct. 6 after they were spotted driving multiple circles around the Sicamous highway roundabout.
At approximately 11 p.m. the RCMP stopped the driver and confirmed that his Alberta driver’s license was expired. The officer who stopped the 20 year old driver noticed signs of impairment and a roadside breath test was demanded. The driver failed two breath tests and was issued an immediate 90 day roadside license suspension. The truck he was driving was impounded for 30 days.
