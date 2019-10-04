Impaired driving investigation finds Vernon woman three times over limit

But not before she fled from police at initial roadside stop and then hit an RCMP vehicle with hers

A Vernon woman who RCMP say fled from police and crashed into an officer’s vehicle was later caught up and allegedly provided a breath sample triple the legal limit.

A traffic services officer was conducting an impaired driving investigation Thursday, Oct. 3 at 8:30 p.m. in the 2300 block of 30th Avenue when the suspect driver fled from police.

Minutes later, the vehicle and driver were located a short distance away by another responding officer and taken into custody.

“The responding officers are fortunate they were not injured during this incident, as the driver of the subject vehicle allegedly collided with a police vehicle prior to coming to a stop and being apprehended,” says RCMP Const. Kelly Brett. “Operating a vehicle while impaired is a dangerous practice which compromises the safety of the community. The RCMP remains committed to removing impaired drivers form our roadways.”

A 34-year-old female, of Vernon, provided breath samples three times over the legal limit. She has since been released from custody and is facing charges of impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

READ MORE: Enderby teen arrested after alleged bomb threats made towards Montreal airport

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP canine unit helps end stand off with knife-wielding man

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Feds fight ruling on compensation for failures in First Nations child services
Next story
Federal candidates in North Okanagan-Shuswap voice views on forestry fixes

Just Posted

Federal candidates in North Okanagan-Shuswap voice views on forestry fixes

Sicamous residents gather to hear topics from pipelines to species at risk

Impaired driving investigation finds Vernon woman three times over limit

But not before she fled from police at initial roadside stop and then hit an RCMP vehicle with hers

Cutting-edge MRI machine comes to Vernon Jubilee Hospital

As of Friday the $7-million machine is fully operational

Highway car crash by Swan Lake Nursery results in minor injury

A woman was driven to hospital for possible whiplash following car accident just before noon Friday

Enderby teen arrested after alleged bomb threats made towards Montreal airport

16 year old facing charges following alleged threats to Pierre Elliot Trudeau International Aiport

Three screams for Vernon’s haunted corn maze

Field of Screams dress rehearsal had international students, media jumping out of skin

Mysterious plastic pellets washing up on Vancouver Island traced back to Fraser River source

‘Nurdles’ lead UVic researcher, Surfrider call on province for enforcement

Elizabeth May pledges to plant 10 billion trees by 2050

Federal Green leader introduces further measures to combat climate change

Scheer stuck on dual citizenship while touting tough-on-crime agenda

Conservative leader: ‘It’s not a big deal in Canada for people to have dual citizenship’

B.C. candidate must be kicked out of Conservative party for homophobic comments: rival

NDP rival Svend Robinson, Canada’s first openly gay MP, wants Scheer to give Leung the boot

‘Fascist’: Vandals strike People’s Party of Canada election signs in Okanagan

The signs read ‘Fascist?’ and ‘Elect a Fascist?’

VIDEO: Kelowna RCMP canine unit helps end stand off with knife wielding man

The man was arrested without injury around 3:45 p.m.

Feds fight ruling on compensation for failures in First Nations child services

‘This is beyond unacceptable,’ said National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Perry Bellegarde

COLUMN: Pull it, sort it, save it: Time to put the garden to bed

The garden is almost ready to be tucked in after a busy growing season

Most Read