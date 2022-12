Const. Siggy Pietrzak was caught on camera punching a suspect during an arrest downtown

Image from a video taken of the arrest on May 30 in downtown Kelowna.

“Shocking but reasonable” was the final verdict in the assault charges against Kelowna Const. Siggy Pietrzak.

The RCMP officer was charged with assault in April 2021 after an arrest in downtown Kelowna was caught on camera.

Ultimately, the judge ruled Pietrzak not quilty, stating the officer had few options when he arrived on scene and did not act with cruel intent.

