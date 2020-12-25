Also in the jewelry box was a British Empire Service League Canadian Legion pin. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Also in the jewelry box was a British Empire Service League Canadian Legion pin. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

In Good News 2020: Precious item found by Vernon couple returned to rightful owner

Heather and Brian Neill found the medal honouring a WWII flying officer in a discarded jewelry box

In a year unlike any other, the Vernon Morning Star is looking back at the bright side of 2020. Here is a heartwarming story from January:

A Vernon couple had hoped to connect with the family of a Second World War veteran after finding his Memorial Cross medal in a discarded jewelry box. And they did just that through the work of an “amateur sleuth.”

Heather and Brian Neill didn’t quite know what they had stumbled upon when they found a jewelry box behind the Petro-Canada gas station on the corner of 43rd Street and 25th Avenue in Vernon some years ago. The wooden box was tipped on its side and contained only a few items, most of which appeared to be broken.

“Nothing really looked very valuable,” Heather said. “But we brought it home anyway and then we took it to the RCMP and they said we’d be better off trying to find an owner ourselves.”

“Automatically we thought it had probably been stolen in a break-in or something like that, and whatever was most valuable in it was taken,” Brian said.

As it turned out, there was one valuable the alleged thief hadn’t noticed, and which the Neills themselves didn’t notice until years later.

One day Heather was looking through the box when a coin-sized metal cross caught her attention.

“I just noticed one day that it was not just a trinket,” she explained. “The cross looked like it meant something to somebody.”

READ MORE: Armstrong war veterans remember fighting for ‘best country in the world’

She then noticed what was engraved on the flip side of the medal:

F.O.

C.M. Bingham

J22033

After doing some research and getting in touch with Veterans Affairs Canada, Heather learned she’d found a Memorial Cross bestowed to Flying Officer Clifford Marvin Bingham upon his death in 1943.

Bingham — son of Lieut.-Col. William John Bingham of Winnipeg — had served in the Royal Canadian Air Force in the Second World War. He was 22 years old when he died.

Bingham was commemorated at the Runnymede Memorial in Surrey, U.K. His name is inscribed on the Bomber Command Memorial Wall in Nanton, Alta.

The Memorial Cross — also known as the Silver Cross — is typically threaded with a purple ribbon. It is granted to the mother (if living) or the widow of a Canadian Forces member who died as a result of his or her service.

In an email to the Neills, Veterans Affairs said they could not get in touch with the family the medal belongs to since privacy legislation prevents the department from doing so.

The Neills made several attempts to find the owner of the jewelry box around the time they found it, to no avail. But having learned about the Memorial Cross, they’re hoping they’ll have better luck this time around.

“I can imagine it must mean a great deal to somebody,” Heather said.

After some serious amateur sleuthing, the Neills found the Bingham family and the medal has since been sent to Ontario.

READ MORE: Bulldog returned safe to Vernon owner

sig

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A photo of Clifford Marvin Bingham, submitted for the project Operation Picture Me. (Veterans Affairs Canada)

A photo of Clifford Marvin Bingham, submitted for the project Operation Picture Me. (Veterans Affairs Canada)

Previous story
Conceived and born in a pandemic: December babies show unique experience of pregnancy
Next story
‘Plant boom:’ Working from home, pandemic stress has people turning green

Just Posted

Canadian Press
Shift in perspective:’ Indigenous place names moving Canada from colonial past

A plan in March to use Indigenous names for some communities along the Sunshine Coast was met with backlash

Access for indoor walkers will be the south entrance door of Kal Tire Place, facing 43rd Avenue, along the brick wall. (City of Vernon)
Remember when a Vernon arena attendant saved a hockey player?

In Good News 2020 takes a look back at some of Vernon’s best ‘feel good’ stories in a year that pretty much sucked

Vernon resident Heather Neill found this Memorial Cross medal some years ago in a discarded jewelry box near her home. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
In Good News 2020: Precious item found by Vernon couple returned to rightful owner

Heather and Brian Neill found the medal honouring a WWII flying officer in a discarded jewelry box

Mayor Victor Cumming says Vernon has everything the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan, left, and Prince Harry, could want right here from helicopters to the film industry. Plus there is a plethora of learning and play opportunities for baby Archie. (Dominic Lipinski - The Canadian Press)
In Good News 2020: Remember when the Royals almost moved to Vernon?

Well… maybe not ‘almost’… but if they did, the mayor said it’d be a great fit!

Vernon photographer Lisa Mazurek has been putting smiles on thousands of faces worldwide via social media, thanks to her model, Thor, a nearly one-year-old Boston terrier. (Lisa Mazurek photo)
In Good News 2020: Thor the dog a viral Vernon sensation

Photogenic dog steals the hearts of more than 6,000 followers on Instagram

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining front-line staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
COVID-19 cases hit 582 for Christmas Eve

No new health care outbreaks, but 12 deaths

DunnEnzies Pizza downtown Kelowna
Kelowna restaurant gives away free Christmas dinners

DunnEnzies Pizza downtown Kelowna will give away free dinner from 2 to 6 p.m.

Owner Kait Waugh is shown at her store called the Fat Plant Farm in Regina on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell
‘Plant boom:’ Working from home, pandemic stress has people turning green

“I definitely did not expect sales to double”

Gregory Byron donated blood for the 157th time on Christmas Eve, 2020. He has donated enough blood for over 470 life-saving transfusions over the last 50 years. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
South Okanagan man donates 14 bodies worth of blood in 50 years

Gregory Byron has been donating blood since he was 17-years old

Santa is pictured visiting a family in Kelowna on Christmas Eve, 2019. Due to COVID-19, virtual visits have replaced in-person chats. (Contributed)
Santa keeping Christmas spirit alive in Okanagan through virtual visits

Thanks to modern technology, Santa has managed to keep in touch with families in the Kelowna area

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
Public cautioned after potential COVID-19 exposures at Revelstoke restaurant

Zala’s Restaurant in Revelstoked has temporarily closed until further notice

Hwy 1 west of Lake Louise Overpass in Alberta. DriveBC
UPDATE: Trans-Canada Highway reopens at Alberta border

There is no detour and no estimated time of reopening

(via The Canadian Press)
Conceived and born in a pandemic: December babies show unique experience of pregnancy

Most pregnant people with COVID experience mild sickness and recover, says experts

They must have been ordered from a catalogue - Avon probably - in the 1950's or 60's. Photo Andrea DeMeer 2020
There is no such thing as the perfect Christmas

Look for the joy in disastrous dinners and melted wax figures

Most Read