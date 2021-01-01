In Good News: February 2020

CARNIVAL CROWNS 60TH QUEEN
Megan Fowles, left, and Piper Cahoon share the excitement on stage at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre on Feb. 7, 2020, where they were crowned Queen and Princess Silver Star respectively, the 60th.
(Jennifer Smith - Morning Star) Photo captures fairy tale moment
Amie Roussel captured this fairy-tale-like photograph featuring ballerina Tiernen O’Keefe on Feb. 11, 2020, out front of the Vernon Winter Carnival’s Ice Palace in the Civic Plaza. (Carousel Studios photo) Yvonne Carnell’s 2014 Yamaha 50cc Yuma, her only mode of transportation, was stolen from her Vernon home in mid-January but returned mid-February. (Submitted Photo) Sveva Caetani with her father Leone and mother Ofelia. (Submitted photo) Shanda Hill and her father carved out some creative ice baths at Ellison Lake on Feb. 23, 2020. (Facebook) Vernon Vortex Speedskating Club member Nate Benn won four medals, including a pair of gold, at the Canadian Youth Long Track Championships in Red Deer. (Photo submitted) Arlie Slizak and her son, four-year-old Weston, wait with anticipation for the start of the 60th-annual Vernon Carnival Parade at noon on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)
Vernon’s own Prince Harry and Megan story makes royal reappearance
Stolen scooter returns
A month after a Vernon woman’s scooter was stolen from the secure parking at Tamarack II on 27th Avenue, and a heartfelt plea seeking Mr. Bumble’s — as owner Yvonne Carnell affectionately called her whip — safe return, it happened.
Carnell received a call from someone who had urged the individual who had the beloved yellow-and-black scooter to return it.
True to his word, the man met up with Carnell to reunite Mr. Bumble with its owner.
“Two Good Samaritans in my life last night,” said Carnell, who picked it up on 26th Avenue between the recycling depot and the former Howard House.
Ultra athlete ‘hearts’ ice baths
It seems Vernon’s ultra-athlete Shanda Hill didn’t get enough ice baths following the completion of the Double Deca Classic in Mexico.
Hill and her father took to Ellison Lake (a.k.a. Duck Lake) in late February to carve out a swimming hole, along with some other creative gems.
In a video posted to the Shanda Hill Ultra Athlete Facebook page, Hill and her father are seen carving out a heart and a maple leaf in the ice.
Hill was the first Canadian to complete the Double Deca triathlon in Leon, Mexico, on Oct. 31, 2019. The race, which is equivalent to 20 Ironman triathlon races in a row, had the Vernon athlete chilling in three to four ice baths a day.
READ MORE: Vernon ultra-athlete hearts ice baths
Speedskater wins double golds in nationals
Coming off a B.C. Long Track Championship win, Vernon Vortex Speed Skating Club’s Nate Benn travelled to Red Deer in February to compete in the Canadian Youth Long Track Competition against the fastest 15-year-olds in Canada, and came away with four medals, including two golds.
Four generations, one game, five smiles
Vernon’s Block family, fixtures at Lincoln Lanes bowling centre for decades, decided to have a generational game in February.
Taking part were family patriarch Art Block, 82, his son, Jake, 57, Jake’s daughter, Brittany Meyer, who came up with the idea (and whose mom, Diane, refused to give her age) and Brittany’s daughters Hannah, five, and Nora, three.
“It was a great way to celebrate family and have some fun at the same time,” said Diane, who served as photographer and cheerleader.
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Best of 2020
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here