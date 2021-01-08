St. James Catholic Church in Vernon was empty on Christmas Eve Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020, in line with restrictions on religious gatherings amid COVID-19. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star file)

In-person worship should be deemed essential: Vernon city councillor

Council to consider penning letter to province supporting the declaration of essential worship with safety protocols in place

Churches shut doors to congregants mid-November on the heels of new provincial health orders banning gatherings, but some are fighting to prove places of worship are an essential service.

City of Vernon councillors will consider sending a letter to the province supporting the notion of reopening places of worship, deemed as an essential service, at the regular meeting Monday, Jan. 11.

The motion, put forward by Coun. Scott Anderson, says with proper safety protocols in place, including appropriate physical distancing and mandatory masks indoors, risks to congregants would be minimal.

Anderson uses the allowance of air travel, with passengers sitting in close proximity, and bustling big box stores with unmonitored aisle traffic as examples of riskier situations than attending church.

“Public transit is ongoing, yet congregational worship is not allowed, even with the same restrictions required elsewhere,” his rationale reads. “Requesting that the province remedy this situation is a step toward safe and secure worship.”

Vernon Alliance Church interim lead pastor Dwayne Boyd said they are committed to doing what they can to protect the community, including keeping their doors shut.

“Our desire is to be supportive during this time. As a church community we want to stand with our essential workers to protect the most vulnerable,” Boyd told the Morning Star Dec. 16, 2020. “None of this gets in God’s way.”

Several places of worship have adapted to the COVID-19 pandemic by moving services online, while others, such as Harvest Ministries International in Kelowna and three churches in Chilliwack, were fined for contravening the province-wide orders.

A joint letter of support, penned by 38 church leaders in B.C., was sent to Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix Jan. 5 expressing the religious leaders’ disappointment with critical comments made from some faith leaders in the province condemning the ban on gatherings.

Leaders of churches from Vernon, Kamloops and Kelowna also signed among others from around B.C.

The notice of motion comes before council during Monday’s regular meeting.

In-person worship should be deemed essential: Vernon city councillor

Council to consider penning letter to province supporting the declaration of essential worship with safety protocols in place
