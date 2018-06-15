Hallmark Film - Maggie’s Christmas Miracle - Filming in Downtown Langley. (Black Press Media files)

In wake of Me Too, B.C. to fund work-culture training in film, creative sector

Arts and culture minister Lisa Beare announced $175,000 in funding at Women on Top conference

In wake of the Me Too and Time’s Up movements spreading globally from Hollywood, the province is funding work-culture training in B.C.’s own creative sector.

Arts and culture minister Lisa Beare announced $175,000 in funding Friday, while at the Women on Top conference in Vancouver.

The funds, administered by Creative BC, will be available in $15,000 grants for eligible organizations to host training and workshops for those at the board and leadership levels of film commissions and association.

READ MORE: Harvey Weinstein pleads not guilty to rape, sex charges

#METOO AT WORK: Sexual assault and harassment in the B.C. workplace

“The #MeToo movement has elevated awareness that abuse, discrimination and harassment are serious problems globally,” Beare said in a news release Friday.

Sexual-harassment allegations in Hollywood reached B.C. in November, when Andrew Kreisber, a producer on CW shows filmed in Vancouver, was suspended by Warner Bros. TV after reports of 15 women and four men coming forward.

Kreisberg was the producer on shows including Arrow and The Flash.

Vancouver actor Michael Coleman denied any wrongdoing in March after allegations that he sexually harassed students in his acting classes surfaced. The allegation dated back to 2009, before Coleman co-founded SchoolCreative Institute in Vancouver, which he has since cut ties with.

The ministry is also working with agencies to create policies and strategies aimed at promoting respectful workplaces, the province said.

WATCH: ‘This isn’t a new problem’: Survivors, allies host #MeToo rally in Vancouver

As part of the initiative, Creative BC and the B.C. Arts Council are changing contract requirements for grant applicants, so organizations must now commit to ensuring their workplaces are free from bullying and harassment to qualify for funding.

Knowledge Network has also published a new Respectful Workplace Statement of Expectation for its producers.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Stage 2 water restrictions for six Central Okanagan systems

Just Posted

Stage 2 water restrictions for six Central Okanagan systems

Stage 2 in effect until September

UPDATED: Appeal filed in Vernon racetrack case

Okanagan Equestrian Society vs. City of Vernon

Former West Kelowna resident charged with child luring to face trial by judge alone

Jonathan Karl Bruenig will return to court June 25 to set a trial date.

Armstrong to discuss new sewer, water rates

Public meeting is slated for Saturday, June 23, 2 p.m. at Armstrong Fire Hall

Severe thunderstorms possible in Fraser Valley, Okanagan: forecasts

Environment Canada has issued a thunderstorm watch for regions in B.C. ahead of weekend

VIDEO: A look inside the future ‘temporary’ home of the House of Commons

West Block has been under construction since 2011 in anticipation of 10 years worth of construction

Rogers gets high on pole vault

Vernon athletes shine at B.C. Track & Field Championships

B.C. Realtors must now disclose commission, can’t represent buyer and seller

Changes come as regulator looks to protect consumers, officials say

Run organizer needed for Vernon Terry Fox Run

This year, hundreds of thousands of people across Canada will lace up… Continue reading

Lumber grading champs rise to the top

Lavington, Prince George workers top 50th annual BC Lumber Grading Championship

In wake of Me Too, B.C. to fund work-culture training in film, creative sector

Arts and culture minister Lisa Beare announced $175,000 in funding at Women on Top conference

Red Sox hold off Bombers

Vernon Mosquito baseball second-round playoff action

City Furniture named retailer of the year

Vernon among 22 stores in B.C. and Alberta since first store opened in Prince George in 1976

Newshounds filling the net

In North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association Division 2

Most Read