Inaugural North Okanagan-Shuswap People’s Party of Canada meeting in Vernon

Event goes tonight (Thursday) at 6:30 p.m. at Schubert Centre

Founding member Glen Walushka and The People’s Party of Canada hold its inaugural North Okanagan-Shuswap riding general meeting Thursday night (tonight) at Vernon’s Schubert Centre at 6:30 p.m. (Morning Star file photo)

Local organizers and founding members of The People’s Party of Canada North Okanagan-Shuswap are holding their inaugural general meeting in Vernon tonight.

The meeting, set for 6:30 p.m. at the Schubert Centre, will include election of officers and directors.

Party founder Maxime Bernier is scheduled to participate via conference call.

All existing founding members of The People’s Party of Canada and all individuals interested in becoming members are encouraged to attend. Membership applications will be available at the door prior to the meeting. Membership is free until Oct. 31.

The People’s Party of Canada is approaching 25,000 members Canada-wide and electoral district associations are being created in all ridings in Canada.

“The People’s Party of Canada is a responsible, accountable and committed alternative for Canadian voters Canada-wide before, during and after the 2019 upcoming federal election,” said founding member Glen Walushka.



