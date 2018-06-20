Violent crash closes Highway 33 in Kelowna

A motor vehicle incident has closed Highway 33 in both directions

Debris from an early moring car crash has been scattered across a one block radius between Nickel and Kneller roads in Rutland.

The car involved in the single vehicle crash is “thrashed” said a witness on site and Highway 33 has been closed in both directions at the junction of Highway 97 to Gerstmar Road in Kelowna.

Witness accounts on how many people were involved in the crash vary, though it’s believed that that three to four people, as well as a dog, were involved in the incident that happened some time around 2:30 a.m.

“Two were taken to hospital and one was handcuffed at the scene,” said the witness, who asked to remain anonymous.

The vehicle was believed to be travelling west on Highway 33, when it veered over a a sidewalk and hit a concrete fence.

The dog was taken to a veterinarian with seemingly serious injuries, the Capital News reporter on scene has been told.

DriveBC is reporting that there is an alternate route available for vehicles on Ziprick Road to Springfield Road. Semi-trucks are advised to use the detour at Springfield Road and Rutland Road.

There is no estimated time for opening and an assessment is in progress. The next update is expected to occur at 11 a.m.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
192 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia
Next story
Province protects Swan Lake

Just Posted

Province protects Swan Lake

Vernon lake designated as part of a new wildlife management area to protect species

UPDATE: Bail decision not yet reached for Vernon murder suspect

Paramjit Singh Bogarh will appear in Vernon Law Courts at 9 a.m. June 29 for bail decision

Cyclists touring B.C. to highlight Ukraine struggle

A group of Ukrainian cyclists are travelling 100,000 kilometres to raise awareness for Ukraine war.

One trapped, one thrown from truck in Enderby crash

UPDATE: Two occupants in truck rollover out Enderby-Mabel Lake Road Monday

UPDATE: Suspect sought in car theft

Stolen vehicle flees scene in Ashton Creek, found behind Polson Park in Vernon

Homeless people living on ‘Surrey Strip’ move into modular housing

BC Housing says 160 homeless people are being moved into temporary Whalley suites from June 19 to 21

Streaking fan levelled by BC Lions player hires lawyer

Toronto-based firm says the fan suffered injuries including a ‘mild traumatic brain injury’

Person involved in B.C. crash must wait longer to get their blood back

Judge extends blood seizure order as police conduct Surrey impaired driving investigation

Incident closes Highway 33 in Kelowna

A motor vehicle incident has closed Highway 33 in both directions

Province expected to extend fish farm licenses another 4 years

An announcement on future of 20 fish farms off B.C. coast coming Wednesday afternoon

Humboldt survivors to attend NHL Awards

Players say it’s a blessing to be back together again

Justice minister: marijuana still illegal for now

Driving under the influence of drugs has always been — and will remain — against the law

Crown recommends 150 years for Quebec mosque shooter

Crown lawyers say Alexandre Bissonnette deserves to receive the longest sentence in Canadian history

192 missing after ferry sinks in Indonesia

Divers are searching an Indonesian lake after a ferry sank earlier this week

Most Read