Can you tell the difference? (Photo contributed: RCMP).

Incident sparks warning from RCMP regarding replica weapons

RCMP responded to a report of a male brandishing a weapon in Polson Park yesterday.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a report of a male brandishing a weapon, early Tuesday evening.

On July 31st, shortly before 7 p.m., the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a report that a male was seen brandishing what appeared to be a handgun in Polson Park. Members responded and located the male in question, who admitted to having an MP5 and M4 Carbine airsoft guns in his possession, however denied brandishing the weapons in any manner.

“Our officers, from time to time, are confronted with similar situations and respond accordingly based on the information they are presented with. There are many unknown factors and concerns when approaching a person reportedly having a firearm in their possession,” said Cst. Kelly Brett. “It is incredibly important for people to realize that airsoft weapons can look and feel very real, and pose great risk to those who have them in their possession when not in a controlled environment.”

A 23 year old, Vernon male, remained cooperative with police, however was issued a $500 fine under The City of Vernon Firearms and Weapons By-law (number 5399).

Incident sparks warning from RCMP regarding replica weapons

