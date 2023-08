The East Adams Lake wildfire is expected to see increased activity through the week as temperatures rise and humidity drops.

The lightning-caused fire has been burning for over a month now, and sits at 6,505 hectares.

Fire crews are working to build a guard and conduct tactical patrols for hot spots.

People are asked to stay off the water while firefighting aircrafts work on the blaze.

