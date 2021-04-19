Increased COVID-19 activity brings vaccine clinic to Enderby

Registration opens Tuesday, April 20 for May clinic for anyone over the age of 18

Increased activity in the Enderby area has vaccines coming to anyone over 18.

Interior Health is bringing a clinic to the Enderby Senior’s Centre in May for those born in 2003 or earlier. But eligible residents can start registering Tuesday, April 20 at getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/s/ or by calling1-888-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

Residents need an appointment to receive their immunization and whole community clinics are only for people who live in the eligible communities.

“We are aware of some instances of people traveling from other regions to seek vaccinations in these communities,” Interior Health said, adding that clincis will verify postal codes at appointments. “This not only takes away from the calculated vaccine supply for the community but may also potentially expose residents to COVID-19 when people travel from other regions.”

While there were only two cases of COVID-19 in the Enderby area April 4-10, community specific clinics are for those with small populations and barriers to accessing larger immunization clinics, such as long distance travel.

