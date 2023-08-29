North Shuswap resident Jody Evans attempts to control a spot fire left in the wake of the Bush Creek East wildfire that spread through the area. (Angela Lagore photo)

Increased fire activity expected in North Shuswap wildfire

It’s expected to reach 27 C on Tuesday with 20 km/h winds and a risk of thunderstorms

Increased fire activity is expected at the Bush Creek East wildfire in North Shuswap on Tuesday.

It is expected to reach 27 C on Aug. 29 with winds up to 20 km/h and clouds increasing in the afternoon. There is also a 30 per cent chance of rain and a risk of thunderstorms in the evening.

The warmer weather and wind, followed by a chance of thunder and lightning could increase fire activity, however, more rain is expected heading into Wednesday, Aug. 30.

If fire activity does increase on Tuesday, Shuswap residents can expect to see additional smoke in the area as pockets of fuel that are burning within the fire’s perimeter will become more visible.

BC Wildfire Services continue to battle the blaze, that remains at 43,067 hectares. Crews were last able to update the size of the fire of Sunday, Aug. 27.

On Monday, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) confirmed there is significant structure loss in the North Shuswap. Included in the area is many burned power poles and lines. It will take time but local government will work with BC Hydro to repair when its safe.

Going into Tuesday, crews continue to work in all areas of the blaze – Little Shuswap, West of Adams Lake, Scotch Creek, Lee Creek, Celista, Turtle Valley, Sorrento, and Blind Bay. Many of the areas have crews containing the blaze and structure protection crews on scene. Helicopters continue to bucket needed areas as well.

The Bush Creek East wildfire is one of 392 active wildfires in the province.

