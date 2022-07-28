Tulameen Days during a different time back in 2019. (Spotlight file photo)

Tulameen Days during a different time back in 2019. (Spotlight file photo)

Increased police presence planned for Tulameen Days

Princeton RCMP sergeant stresses the event is meant for families

Tulameen Days, a time-honoured event in the small recreational community, takes place over the B.C. Day long weekend.

Princeton RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes told the Spotlight there will be a solid and enhanced police presence over the weekend for this year’s event.

“We want everyone to have a good time, and a safe time,” Hughes said.

This weekend sees up to 3,000 people gathering in the area.

Numerous traditional Tulameen Day events are now reopened, with the relaxing of COVID restrictions.

There will be a parade, community dinners, contests and much celebrating.

Hughes said there are five extra officers from around the province who will be on duty, in addition to Princeton’s regular service.

They will ticket speeders, and deal efficiently with public drunkenness, he added. “Tulameen Days is for families,” Hughes said.

Off Road Vehicle (OVR) riders need to respect the law, said Hughes, noting that riders with permits have some of the most liberal privileges in the province for accessing trails.

A fine for someone operating an OVR on the highway is $598, and there is zero tolerance for those not wearing helmets, said Hughes.

“We are not here to be fun wreckers. We just want to make sure that everyone is being safe,” he said.

Related: Tulameen Days more about family and less about trouble

Related: A peaceful Tulameen Days with a lot of tickets written

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Victims of Langley shooting spree identified
Next story
B.C. funds new coastal cleanup projects to remove ocean plastic, derelict vessels

Just Posted

Davison Orchard will be featured on CTV’s The Amazing Race episode airing Aug. 9. (Davison Orchard photo)
Vernon farm featured on Amazing Race Canada

The Bastion Bay wildfire near the eastern arm of Shuswap Lake and the Whip Creek fire across from Mabel Lake and inland about 10 kilometres were discovered late on July 27, 2022. (Wildfire BC image)
Two new spot-sized wildfires discovered in North Okanagan-Shuswap

Planned power outage for the north side of Chilliwack set for midnight to 6 a.m. on June 10, 2022. (BC Hydro)
UPDATE: Power restored for thousands in Vernon

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Worldwide food waste