Incumbent mayor wins Lumby by a landslide

Kevin Acton is keeping his seat as mayor in Lumby, along with three of his fellow councillors.
The incumbent mayor has been re-elected over contendant Brad Weston. Acton earned 424 votes compared to Weston’s 61.
Newcomer Geoff Bevan (who earned 353 votes) will join council alongside incumbent councillors Randall Ostafichuk (386), Sherry Kineshanko (365) and Lori Mindnich (313).
