Incumbent Kevin Acton (left) and mayoral challenger Brad Weston answered questions from the floor at an all-candidates forum at the White Valley Community Centre in Lumby Monday, Sept. 26, hosted by the Lumby Chamber of Commerce.

Incumbent mayor wins Lumby by a landslide

3 incumbents joined by new face on council

Kevin Acton is keeping his seat as mayor in Lumby, along with three of his fellow councillors.

The incumbent mayor has been re-elected over contendant Brad Weston. Acton earned 424 votes compared to Weston’s 61.

Newcomer Geoff Bevan (who earned 353 votes) will join council alongside incumbent councillors Randall Ostafichuk (386), Sherry Kineshanko (365) and Lori Mindnich (313).

