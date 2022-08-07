Incumbent Spallumcheen councillors to seek re-election

Current sitting Spallumcheen councillors Gerry Popoff (second from left) and Andrew Casson (right) have announced their plans to seek re-election in the Oct. 15 municipal elections. (Township of Spallumcheen file photo)

Two sitting councillors in the Township of Spallumcheen have joined their mayor in announcing plans to seek re-election in October’s municipal vote.

Andrew Casson will seek a fifth consecutive term on council while Gerry Popoff hopes to get re-elected for a second straight term. Mayor Christine Fraser earlier announced she will seek re-election in the Oct. 15 vote.

Casson said the past four-year term has been a lot of work, and the township has had both good wins and tough challenges, but continued to make positive progress.

“I am grateful to have served alongside the other members of council and township staff this term, all of whom are committed in their effort on behalf of the Township,” said Casson, first elected to council in 2008. “We have come a long way, but there is still so much left to accomplish, which is one of the reasons why I am running again for council, as I really believe in the work that council is doing, and it is my hope that I will be able to continue representing the residents of Spallumcheen.”

Casson loves the Spallumcheen valley and traditional things that make the township special, like its historic farming, business and family-oriented focus.

“I am excited by the opportunities we have to protect and strengthen those values, while also making way for new opportunities that complement them,” he said, adding it’s an honour to serve the township. “I love our community, I count my family and I blessed to live and work here, and I am very optimistic about our future.”

A fixture in the gallery at township meetings for years, Popoff put his name forward to join council in 2018 and won one of the six seats. He was joined by newcomer John Bakker to sit with incumbents Casson, Todd York, Christine LeMaire and Joe Van Tienhoven. The latter four have yet to announce their plans for October.

“We have an excellent council that I’m happy to be part of,” said Popoff. “I would like the opportunity to work with this team for another four years.”

Municipal electionNorth Okanagan Regional District