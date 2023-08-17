Review of troubled supportive housing in Maple Ridge finds more mental health issues

The BC Housing Ministry has released an independent review of three supportive housing sites in Maple Ridge, and recommendations to improve services and safety of the residents.

Premier David Eby, when he was the Attorney General and Housing Minister, ordered the review in March of 2022.

Days earlier, The News had published a story about concerns from community members. A list of dead former residents of the facilities had been written in social media by a local woman, Diedra Lucas. Her focus was on the Royal Crescent modular housing building that has provided 53 homes since October 2018. It was built to coincide with the decampment of the Anita Place tent city, which was on nearby 223rd Street, at what is now Beckettt Park.

Consultants Harry Cummings and Associates led the review, which was expanded to examine operations at all three supportive housing sites in Maple Ridge: Royal Crescent, Garibaldi Ridge and Alouette Heights, which are all operated by Coast Mental Health (CMH). Combined, they house some 150 residents. The consultants sought input from supportive housing residents and staff, BC Housing, Coast Mental Health, the City of Maple Ridge, police and local service providers.

Among its findings, the report says there are more homeless individuals experiencing mental health issues.

Among the pressures on Coast, it lists “An ongoing opioid crisis and toxic drug supply in the region that is seriously impacting people in terms of damaged mental capacity, personality, and overall ability to function. This has made it especially challenging for service providers to engage and work alongside these individuals,” it says.