Family members and students stand spaced apart to observe physical distancing as the students wait to have their photo taken after a graduation ceremony at Magee Secondary School in Vancouver, on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The school divided the students into 12 groups of a maximum of 20 people and held small formal ceremonies over the course of two days for them to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas. Family and friends were asked to wait outside the school to adhere to provincial health guidelines limiting public gatherings larger than 50 people. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Independent school teacher one of eight new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

The new cases are part of the 190 active test-positive cases in the province

B.C. has recorded eight new COVID-19 cases, including a teacher connected with an independent school in the Lower Mainland.

As a precaution the school has stopped its in-class teaching for the balance of the year,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a news conference on Thursday (June 18). The school is within the Fraser Health region, and anyone who came in contact with the teacher is being notified.

The new cases are part of the 190 active test-positive cases in the province. Ten of those infected are in hospital, five of who are in critical care.

B.C. has recorded a total of 2,783 confirmed cases since January.

Provincial health officials continue to deal with seven active outbreaks, six of which are in long-term or seniors care homes and the seventh in an acute care centre.

More to come.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Summerland’s municipal payroll nears $8 million in 2019
Next story
Oliver needs to deal with ‘root causes’ of violent crime: mayor

Just Posted

‘Nice to be open,’ says Vernon FreshCo manager

Seven months later, new grocery store opens doors to downtown community

Vernon Salvation Army warns of scam

An individual claiming to represent the organization is soliciting donations in Harwood community

Straight pride ad sparks hate for Armstrong gym

Owner has pulled business cards, says everyone is welcome at the health club

Kalamalka Rotary donates to 4 international causes

Local Rotary Club gives financial boost to organizations in Mexico, Haiti and Africa

Vernon Salvation Army thrift store ready to reopen

‘We are excited to get back to business,’ says Lt. Stefan Reid

B.C. premier eyes Phase Three of COVID-19 restart plan for ‘sometime next week’

This could allow for internal travel restrictions to be lifted, John Horgan says

Support for Summerland Food Bank increasing despite COVID-19 pandemic

Community members continuing to contribute to facility

Oliver needs to deal with ‘root causes’ of violent crime: mayor

“We’re not going to arrest our way out of this problem,” says Mayor Martin Johansen

Independent school teacher one of eight new COVID-19 cases in B.C.

The new cases are part of the 190 active test-positive cases in the province

Summerland’s municipal payroll nears $8 million in 2019

Payment details outlined in Statement of Financial Information

B.C. requires liquor-style “selling it right” course for cannabis retailers

Stores now allowed clear windows, with no products shown

Former B.C. MP calls for more RCMP oversight

Nathan Cullen says when groups of people lose trust in police, policing becomes impossible

Steven Point named the first Indigenous chancellor of UBC

‘Steven Point is truly an inspiration, not only for the UBC community, but all of B.C.’ says UBC prez

Man offers ‘diamonds’ to woman and then stays on her property for 5 hours

Abbotsford Police say intruder has been identified and has mental-health issues

Most Read