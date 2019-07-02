“Lifeline - Sqilxw Resilience” was raised at Highway 3 and Cawston Avenue on July 1, 2019. (submitted)

Indigenous mural raised on in the Okanagan on Canada Day: “We’re Still Here!”

It’s to remind Canadians of the impact colonialism has had on its Indigenous people, said artist

“Canada Day is not a celebration for everyone,” said one Okanagan artist after an Indigenous mural was raised on a busy road in Kelowna.

The University of British Columbia Okanagan in partnership with the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Society and the Kelowna Senior Secondary Honours (KSSH) raised a billboard on Highway 3 near Cawston Road on July 1 as a reminder that confederation and colonialism has had a negative effect on Indigenous communities in Canada.

“There are different perspectives on this land,” said Crystal Pryzbille, fine arts master student at UBCO and facilitator of the project.

Artist Sheldon Louis along with 12 students from KSSH painted “Lifeline – Sqilxw Resilience” last year with help of a $1,500 UBC Partnership Recognition Fund and waited until July 1 to raise it.

It features a prismatic collection of Indigenous symbols and settings such as people, lakes, mountains and animals.

“There was lots of honking on the highway as people drove by,” said Pryzbille.

The painting is in line with an on-going mission that Pryzbille describes as an artful reminder of Indigenous resillience from over a century of adversity and the broader histories of Canada.

