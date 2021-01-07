Individual at Kelowna high school tests postive for COVID-19

School District 23 said students should continue to come to school while contact tracing is underway

In their first week back to school, School District 23 (SD23) has confirmed a case of COVID-19 within a Kelowna school community.

A member of the Rutland Senior Secondary school community has tested positive for the virus, the SD23 confirmed Wednesday (Jan. 6) night.

However despite this, school authorities are encouraging students to continue to come to school while contact tracing is underway.

Interior Health (IH) said public health workers are working to see if other members of the community were in contact with the individual who tested positive.

If anyone in the school community was in close contact with this person, they may be required to self-isolate.

“If you are contacted by Interior Health, please follow their advice. If you are not contacted by Interior Health, it has been determined that your child is not at risk of developing COVID-19,” stated SD23 Superintendent, Kevin Kaardal, in a release.

While students continue to come to school, the school district encouraged parents to continue daily health checks with their children, and monitor for illness.

