Indoor walking returns to Vernon arena

New protocols, registration required to take advantage of indoor walking facility

Access for indoor walkers will be the south entrance door of Kal Tire Place, facing 43rd Avenue, along the brick wall. (City of Vernon)

Tie up those laces, Recreation Services and Kal Tire Place are welcoming back indoor walkers starting Monday, Nov. 16.

“Now that the weather has started to get colder and we’re seeing more snow and rain in the forecast, we know a lot of our community members are eager to get back to their indoor walking routine,” Recreation Services customer services manager Leah Walker said.

COVID-19 protocols are in place and participants will be limited on-site, so like other recreation programs and activities, participants will need to pre-register for walking times, Walker said.

Registration will open 48 hours ahead of each walking time and will email open until each slot is fully booked. Booking can be done online at vernon.ca or by phone at 250-545-6035.

Slots are available Monday through Friday from 9-4 p.m. They will be limited to one hour and between sessions, there will be a 30-minute facility closure so staff can clean the upper concourse and washrooms.

Walkers are asked to arrive no more than five minutes, and no later than five minutes after their designated start time as facility doors will only be unlocked during this 10-minute window. Participants will be required to complete a health questionnaire upon arrival.

Participants are reminded to maintain physical distancing while using the indoor walking facilities to ensure all COVID-19 protocols are adhered to.

