Industrial hub could create 1,000 jobs in Coldstream

Restoration Lands Inc. is leasing portions of its 450,000-square-foot facility and surrounding land presenting opportunities for industrial companies. (contributed)

Restoration Lands leasing out portions of industrial land a resource to region, mayor says

Restoration Lands Inc. plans to transform a former glass plant into an industrial hub in Coldstream creating 1,000 local jobs.

“We need our moms and dads at home instead of working up north,” Restoration Lands founder Michael Molnar said before Coldstream council Jan. 27.

The 450,000-square-foot facility and zoned industrial site boasts more than 91 acres, representing 54 per cent of serviced industrial land in the region, according to the company’s website. Now, the company is marketing for sale or lease of lots from one hectare and up.

“As a developer, this is extremely well thought out,” Molnar said.

Coldstream Mayor Jim Garlick said the potential for job creation is a resource for the community and region as a whole.

Restoration Lands is working with CBRE and Royal LePage Commercial to market the Hill Drive site, which includes power, natural gas, rail and road access.

Council offered its support of Restoration Land’s development permit application to subdivide the site.

— with files from the Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce

READ MORE: Compost comeback in Vernon

READ MORE: Missing Vernon man possibly sighted in Lower Mainland

@caitleerach

Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.