A massive outage shutdown the Rogers network for hours Friday, July 8. (File photo by The Canadian Press)

A massive outage shutdown the Rogers network for hours Friday, July 8. (File photo by The Canadian Press)

Industry minister to meet with Rogers CEO after “unacceptable” network outage

Canadians left without cell service, internet, banking services for at least 15 hours

Canada’s industry minister says he plans to meet with the head of Rogers Communications and other telecom leaders in the wake of a massive outage that effectively shut down the Rogers network for at least 15 hours.

A statement released from the office of François-Philippe Champagne says he plans to meet with Rogers Chief Executive Officer Tony Staffieri, among others, to discuss the importance of improving “the reliability of the networks across Canada.”

The statement says Champagne found last week’s service disruption that knocked out access to numerous law enforcement, health care and banking services “unacceptable” and has expressed that view directly to the Rogers CEO.

Staffieri released a statement on Saturday attributing Friday’s widespread outage to a network system failure following a maintenance update, adding that the “vast majority” of customers were back online.

But many continued reporting service disruptions into Sunday, including Courtice, Ont. resident Paul Platt, who says his home wireless network was only restored after being down for more than 48 hours.

Rogers declined to comment on continued outages when asked by The Canadian Press, but referred to Staffieri’s previous statement in which he said technical teams are continuing to monitor for “any remaining intermittent issues.”

Downdetector, a website that tracks outages, showed the number of people reporting problems with Rogers’ service was significantly higher than usual on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

Montreal, Toronto and neighbouring Mississauga, Ont., and the Ontario cities of London and Kitchener were among those logging the most reports on the website.

Companies in this story: (TSX:RCI.B)

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: Rogers CEO apologizes for outage, says it came after network maintenance update

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CanadaCellphonesInternet and Telecom

Previous story
Judge decides who gets to keep the dog after engaged B.C. couple splits up
Next story
Minor fender bender turns into 113K-payout for B.C. man left feeling a ‘shell of his former self’

Just Posted

A rockin’ Rutland Centennial Hall for the Okanagan Rock and Gem Show July 8-10, 2022 (Brittany Webster - Capital News)
Okanagan Rock and Gem show a shining success in Rutland

Armstrong Regional Cooperative general manager Jeff Payne (left), shown in this 2017 photo, is leaving the organization on July 22 after 20 years of service. (File photo)
Armstrong cooperative general manager moving on

A town home in Kelowna plus other goodies in the package could be yours in the B.C. Children’s Hospital Foundation’s 2022 Dream Lottery. (bcchildren.com)
B.C. lottery prizes include pair of Okanagan homes

Vernon Morning Star publisher Chris Mackie (standing, second from right) was the winner of the media homemade barbecue sauce competition at the Vernon Ribfest Revival Saturday, July 9, at Swan Lake Market and Garden. (Judy Brombale photo)
Saucy Vernon publisher licks Ribfest media competition