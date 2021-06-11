Infamous anti-vax Kelowna gym goes out of business

A “For Lease” sign has been posted on the former site of Flow Academy

The former location of Flow Academy at 1511 Sutherland Avenue in Kelowna. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Kelowna’s infamous anti-vaccine martial arts studio is gone for good.

The Sutherland Avenue store frontage that formerly housed Flow Academy now shows a “For Lease” sign.

The gym’s social media profiles and website have also been taken down.

The gym’s frontage before it was shut down. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

Flow Academy made headlines in April when it posted a notice to its website banning people who had received the COVID-19 vaccine from seeking membership. It also prohibited its patrons from wearing masks.

Interior Health ordered Flow Academy to cease its operations in mid-April, a request the gym ignored. In early May, the health authority locked the business’ doors.

The gym was also operating without a business licence and the city fined its owners at least six times, amounting to $3,000.

Black Press Media requested comment from Flow Academy’s proprietors a number of times but received no response.

