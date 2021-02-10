Information session held for Summerland housing proposal

An affordable housing rezoning proposal is expected to come before Summerland council later this month.

Ahead of the proposal’s council appearance, there will be a public information meeting will be held online on Feb. 18 at 6:30 p.m.

The proposal is to rezone the property of the former Summerland RCMP detachment site at 8709 Jubilee Rd. E., to Residential High Density, to allow for the construction of a five-storey, 60-unit residential structure for Turning Points Collaborative Society.

Brad Dollevoet, director of development services for Summerland, said the proposal is an affordable housing project for families and people with disabilities.

Of the 60 units, 13 will be one-bedroom, 37 will be two-bedroom and 10 will be three-bedroom.

“These are targeted to people who need a little support,” he said.

The development is expected to come before Summerland council at the regular council meeting on Feb. 22.

“Freeport Industries is committed to constructing a building that fits into the neighborhood and is a place that people are proud to call their home,” a statement on the developer website reads.

Turning Points Collaborative Society’s mandate includes providing safe and supportive housing alternatives. However, the units in the Summerland development proposal are not intended as an emergency shelter for those who are homeless.

“They’re targeted towards people who are in need of income support,” Dollevoet said.

To register for the online information meeting, you can go to freeportindustries.ca/jubilee/.

