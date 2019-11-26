Information sessions planned for North Okanagan Rail Trail

Planning for the Okanagan Rail Trail portion between Sicamous and Armstrong is underway and special information sessions have been scheduled for the public, First Nations and agricultural landowners.

Residents can have their say and learn more about the connector trail Nov. 29 in Enderby, Dec. 9 in the Shuswap, Dec. 11 in Sicamous and Dec. 16 in Armstrong. Poster board displays will be set up for the public to learn more about the Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail project.

Special meetings have been scheduled for landowners in the Agricultural Land Reserve adjacent to the trail to discuss non-farm uses for the recreational trail. Residents in Armstrong can learn more Dec. 4 between 6-9 p.m. at the Seniors Activity Centre. Enderby residents are slated in for a meeting on Dec. 7 between 2-4 p.m. at the Enderby Drill Hall.

The trail will provide a connection between communities for non-motorized vehicles and pedestrians. Along the scenic route that spans more than 50 kilometres, rail users can learn more about the First Nations, natural areas and wildlife habitats in the area.

Rail Trail technical leadership are looking forward to meeting and hearing from people. Public information drop-by displays are scheduled for:

• Nov. 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Enderby Indoor Farmers’ Market, Splatsin Community Centre

• Dec. 9, 5-8 p.m., Shuswap Lake Estates Community Centre, 2405 Centennial, Blind Bay

• Dec. 11, 5-8 p.m., Sicamous & District Recreation Centre meeting room, 1121 Eagle Pass Way, Sicamous

• Dec. 16, 5-8 p.m., Oddfellows Hall, 3005 Wood Avenue, Armstrong.

A special meeting for Splatsin community members is also being scheduled.

More information can be found online at shuswapnorthokanaganrailtrail.ca.

— with files from Sicamous-to-Armstrong Rail Trail Governance Advisory Committee

