Injunction hearing told pipeline critics ‘inconvenience’ Kinder Morgan in B.C.

Trans Mountain has hit multiple blocks in B.C.

A lawyer representing one of 15 people named by Trans Mountain in its application for an injunction against pipeline protests in Burnaby, B.C., says citizens have a constitutional right to freedom of expression.

Casey Leggett told a B.C. Supreme Court judge protesters may have caused inconvenience by demonstrating against construction at two marine terminals, but they have not always mounted blockades as Trans Mountain maintains.

READ: Trans Mountain seeks permanent injunction against protesters in court

Leggett read from affidavits presented in court by a Trans Mountain lawyer, saying the company’s security staff noted protesters sometimes stood peacefully and left after police arrived.

However, Justice Kenneth Affleck countered that Leggett was cherry-picking incidents that did not involve blockades aimed at disrupting work at the Burnaby Terminal and the Westbridge Marine Terminal.

Leggett replied that Trans Mountain has done the same and also focuses on blockades rather than inconvenience, which he says does not justify the granting of an injunction.

Affleck has already granted the company an interim injunction that prevents protesters from coming with 50 metres of the two sites.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
OKIB calls for fire department review
Next story
Vernon RCMP hunt for wanted man

Just Posted

Vernon RCMP hunt for wanted man

Vernon man Anthony Otto Froese, 31, is six-foot-six, 205-pounds with brown hair and brown eyes

OKIB calls for fire department review

Move comes after letter from fire department members outlines ‘possible deficiencies’

Dust settles in Vernon

Air advisory from Saturday ends due to recent rain

Groups share Games legacy funds

North Okanagan organizations receive cash, in-kind donations as a result of 2017 55+ BC Games

Beairsto intersection causes safety concerns

Beairsto PAC requests District supplied and funded crossing guard for 27th Street and 35th Avenue

Heavy fog plagues region with flight delays and traffic issues

Limited visibility is causing travel concerns for B.C. Interior Highways and local airports

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Injunction hearing told pipeline critics ‘inconvenience’ Kinder Morgan in B.C.

Trans Mountain has hit multiple blocks in B.C.

Canadian Olympic star Duhamel lends voice to calls for end to dog-meat trade

She wants to put an end to the South Korean dog-meat trade

Video: Pie in the face for pi day

Salmon Arm Secondary students throw pie at their teachers to raise funds for the hospital

Notorious South Okanagan criminal gets indeterminate sentence

Ronald Teneycke joins an exclusive club of 700 Canadian criminals with dangerous offender labels

BCHL Today: Kings try to ground Grizzlies and Galajda targets Hobey Baker Award

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Ottawa spends $9.1 million on studies aimed at protecting whales

Money will be used to develop and test technologies to lower the risk of collisions

$100,000 kicks off new wildfire recovery campaign

Campaign looks to “ReLeaf” fire affected areas

Most Read