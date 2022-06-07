Injured cyclist rescued from Coldstream

A mountain biker was rescued by search crews in the Cosens Bay area Monday night.
Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR) was called by BC Ambulance Service to help the cyclist in Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park.
The biker was assisted by a friend and arrived at the staging area, where RCMP and paramedics were waiting.
“We would like to remind everyone to ensure that they have left a plan with a trusted person, have a reliable method of communication and appropriate safety gear,” VSAR said.
