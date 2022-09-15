(COSAR/Submitted)

(COSAR/Submitted)

Injured dirt biker saved by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

Rider injured her leg near Little White

It was s busy night once again for Central Okanagan Search and Rescue volunteers on Sept. 14.

COSAR was called out to an area near Little White around 7 p.m. for a dirt biker that had injured her leg badly enough in a crash that she could not ride or walk out.

There were 12 volunteers who attended the scene, including members of the ATV, UTV and eBike teams.

The eBike team was able to find the injured woman, who was riding with a group of friends, around 9 p.m. After performing first aid while on-scene, the team was able to get the woman out and into an ambulance at 2:15 a.m.

(COSAR/Submitted)

(COSAR/Submitted)

COSAR credits the woman’s friends with keeping her as comfortable as possible while waiting for the rescue team.

“The group of three riders were well prepared, and able to communicate their location, keep their riding partner warm with a fire, and shelter her from the rain,” said COSAR search manager Rob Braun.

The rescue was COSAR’s 69th call out of the year.

READ MORE: COSAR rescues dirt bike rider from Bear Creek, West Kelowna

READ MORE: COSAR rescues two men in Lake Country after all terrain vehicle flips

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Central Okanagan Regional DistrictCity of KelownarescueSearch and Rescue

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Legacy of Crown on display as MPs pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth in House of Commons
Next story
Wildfire in B.C.’s Peace region doubles, no rain expected for relief

Just Posted

Dachshunds dressed as hot dogs star in a video to help SilverStar Bike Park promote its new trail which opens this weekend – Chien Chaud (French for Hot Dog). (SilverStar video shot)
Vernon bike park goes to the dogs for promo video

Harvesting Eurasian milfoil in Okanagan Lake. (File photo)
Milfoil infestation continues to plague Okanagan watershed

The District of Stewart is hosting public skating at the Al Lawrence arena Thursday, Nov. 19. (File Photo)
Activities help Vernon families scrambling for childcare

Accelerate Okanagan is inviting companies to take part in its workforce insights salary and compensation study starting Tuesday, Sept, 13, 2022. (Submitted photo)
Okanagan salaries reveiwed in study