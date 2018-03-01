Vernon Search and Rescue’s heli-winch team was needed to help rescue a seriously injured snowmobiler east of Lumby Wednesday. (VSAR Facebook photo)

Injured snowmobiler rescued near Lumby

Seriously injured sledder rescued by VSAR helicopter; transported to KGH

Vernon Search and Rescue’s helicopter winch team – Air Rescue One – was needed to help a seriously injured snowmobiler in the mountains east of Lumby Wednesday.

VSAR said on its Facebook page a man was seriously injured while snowmobiling with friends in good, fresh snow conditions in the Park/Nelson Mountain area.

Friends were able to send an SOS signal on a GPS device. That alerted RCMP who contacted VSAR.

Snowmobile teams were deployed, and the helicopter was dispatched directly to the location.

“The heli-winch team was able to quickly locate the subject and promptly bring him aboard the aircraft,” said VSAR.

The injured snowmobiler was transported by helicopter directly to Kelowna General Hospital.

“This is a fortunate example of how beneficial it can be to have an emergency GPS location device, such as an InReach or SPOT,” said VSAR. “The quick thinking of the subject’s friends in deploying the satellite device potentially saved hours of search time and contributed to a quick response, along with the subsequent rescue.”

There is no word on where the injured snowmobiler is from.

