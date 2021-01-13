Input sought for future dog control service in North Okanagan-Shuswap

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District wants to hear from residents of Electoral Area D as to what kind of dog control service will serve them best. An online survey has been prepared. (Pixabay)

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) is looking for residents of Electoral Area D to share thoughts as to what kind of dog control service would serve them best.

An online survey is now available at surveymonkey.com/r/area_d_dogcontrol to gather information regarding a change to the current dog control services provided by the CSRD.

Electoral Area D includes the areas of Falkland, Deep Creek, Ranchero, Gardom Lake, the Salmon Valley and Silver Creek.

The deadline to submit surveys is Friday, Feb. 12,

Dog control issues continue to be a source of complaints to the CSRD and Electoral Area D Director Rene Talbot. Due to this, the CSRD is looking to expand the dog control service to all of Electoral Area D in 2022.

Currently, a dog control service only applies to the Ranchero area of Electoral Area D, which includes enforcement of aggressive dogs, roaming dogs, barking complaints and a requirement for dog licensing.

There is no dog control service operating in the rest of Electoral Area D. This means, if there is a concern with aggressive or roaming dogs in those areas, the CSRD has no jurisdiction to act.

Survey results will be provided to Talbot and the CSRD board for information to help guide decision-making.

“To help the CSRD get the best information possible and ensure your voice is heard, we encourage all Electoral Area D residents to take the survey,” said Tracy Hughes, CSRD communications coordinator.

If you are having any issues with filling out the survey, please email dogcontrol@csrd.bc.ca.

