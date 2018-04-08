Input sought for future of Swan Lake area

The Regional District of North Okanagan holds an open house April 16

The Regional District of North Okanagan is seeking public input for the future of the Swan Lake area.

The RDNO is in the process of developing a local area plan for the lands east of Swan Lake.

“The plan will address land use topics such as future growth areas, housing density (secondary suites and carriage homes), a possible community sewer system, water services, roads and recreational opportunities,” the District said in a release.

A public open house will be held at the Vernon Christian Secondary School April 16 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. as an opportunity for the public to provide input on the future of the Swan Lake area and to help shape the direction of this land use plan.

Regional Directors Bob Fleming and Mike Macnabb, see this plan as a critical component in providing direction for the future servicing, growth and development of this area.

The District wants to hear from the public about:

  • What do you think about the potential to have a community sewer system in the area (i.e. getting rid of the need for septic tanks and holding tanks)
  • If sewer is provided, what do you think about the potential to allow secondary suites or carriage homes? What about duplexes or townhouses?
  • What types of commercial or industrial uses do you think are appropriate in the future?
  • What do you think about water supply and fire protection in the area?
  • What recreation opportunities would you like to see in the area?

A draft plan will be prepared by early June with additional opportunities for the public to provide input before plan adoption at the end of the summer.

@VernonNews
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C., Alberta clash as Kinder Morgan suspends Trans Mountain work
Next story
B.C. hockey chaplain helps community grieve after Humboldt Broncos’ bus crash

Just Posted

Reel Reviews: Ready all players

We say, “Spielberg makes a video game movie full of ’80s references.”

B.C., Alberta clash as Kinder Morgan suspends Trans Mountain work

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley promises “serious economic consequences” for B.C.

Input sought for future of Swan Lake area

The Regional District of North Okanagan holds an open house April 16

Vernon Photography Club brings home gold

Vernon shutterbugs bring home first Okanagan gold in North Shore Photographic Challenge

EnChor closes off NOCCA series

EnChor is slated to perform at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre April 14

B.C. hockey chaplain helps community grieve after Humboldt Broncos’ bus crash

Danny Stebeck ‘can’t imagine’ if the call had come that Vancouver Giants players were hurt

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

‘Great group of kids:’ Stories of 15 killed in Humboldt Broncos bus crash

The vigil took place Sunday night at the Broncos home arena in central Saskatchewan

Naturalists build osprey nesting platform

North Okanagan Naturalists’ Club members and Aerial Contractors Ltd. built a nest near Swan Lake

Body found near creek in West Kelowna

The exact location and identity of the body, found after 1 p.m. Sunday, has not been released

Friendly face joins SilverStar team

Meteorologist Wesla Wong ensures everyone knows when the powder falls at the Star

Warriors head coach shocked, saddened by tragic bus crash

Rylan Ferster was born in Saskatchewan and played one season with the Humboldt Broncos

Ruck racks up hardware at Commonwealth Games

Kelowna-born swimmer has won six medals for Canada at games in Gold Coast, Australia.

Final day of public hearings for missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls

The hearings have lasted all week in Richmond

Most Read