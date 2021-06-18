Input sought on future of Coldstream cemetery

Until July 2, locals can complete a survey to help guide Coldstream’s cemetery master plan

The Coldstream cemetery, located at 7600 Howe Drive — Officials are working on a cemetery master plan and accepting public input until (District of Coldstream photo)

The District of Coldstream wants the community’s help to decide the future of its cemetery.

Coldstream staff are currently building a cemetery master plan and have launched an online survey to give residents the chance to contribute.

“This plan will guide future development in a comprehensive and thoughtful manner, considering the needs and desires the community,” reads a Coldstream media release.

The brief survey includes 11 questions aimed at gauging a range of interests — from residents’ overall impression of the current cemetery to the kinds of features they’d like to see in the future.

The deadline to complete the survey is Friday, July 2, 2021. The online survey can be found on the District of Coldstream’s website.

READ MORE: Noxious weed takes root in Coldstream

READ MORE: UBCO researchers look at solutions for bear habituation

Brendan Shykora

Planning