Input sought on Regional District of North Okanagan parks plan

Open house at BX Fire Hall Sept. 26 from 4-7

The Regional District of North Okanagan (RDNO) is developing a Parks Master Plan for all local parks in Electoral Areas B and C. This plan will determine the top priorities for parks development, parkland acquisition, and trail development over the next 20 years.

“Join us tonight, Sept. 26, at the BX Fire Hall from 4-7 p.m. for an open house and to provide feedback on the future of the local parks in these areas,” a district spokesperson said.

Another pop-up open house will take place at Mutrie Dog Park on Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018, 4-7 p.m.

Residents unable to attend the open houses are encouraged to provide feedback through an online survey available to them at www.rdno.ca/parksurvey.

For more information please call 250.550.3700 or email the RDNO at communityservices@rdno.ca.

