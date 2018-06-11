Lisa Dudley, and her partner, Guthrie McKay, were shot in their Mission home in September 2008. (File photo)

Inquest begins for B.C. woman who was shot and left for dead

Man who called 911 says he was upset when Lisa Dudley of Mission was found days later

A man who called police after hearing gunshots in his Mission neighbourhood in 2008 says he was upset when Lisa Dudley was found dying in her home days later.

Dudley was paralyzed after being shot and was clinging to life when a neighbour discovered her four days after Erwin Adams made the call to police, but she died on the way to the hospital.

A coroner’s inquest heard an audio recording of Adams’ conversation with an emergency dispatcher in which he said he’d heard six gunshots and “something yelling out.”

READ MORE: Claim dismissed against RCMP over 2008 Mission woman’s murder

Adams says he initially called the non-emergency number before being transferred to the emergency line and says both call-takers did not seem “terribly interested” in his report.

He told the inquest while choking back tears that it was only after Dudley was found that he realized police had not adequately followed up on his call.

The RCMP officer who responded to Adam’s call did not get out of his cruiser to investigate and was expected to testify later Monday.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Masked man breaks into suites at B.C. seniors’ home
Next story
Arrests made in 2010 case of innocent couple killed

Just Posted

North Okanagan gas shortage fails to hit Vernon

Salmon Arm stations running out but Vernon still pumping

Being in control of death a ‘civil right’

Medical Assistance in Dying program offers end to suffering for North Okanagan woman

Paddleboarder completes Okanagan Lake crossing fundraiser

Vernon’s Aaron Nasipayko takes 17 hours over two days and raises more than $1,500

Dirtbike theft from Vernon Motorsports

Two bikes taken Saturday night, one recovered

Crews working in Killiney Beach Park

Doing flood protection work; waterfront beach swimming area remains open during work

Starbucks Canada closes 1,100 stores for race, bias training

Coffee giant tries to make stores more inclusive after black men arrested at Philadelphia location

Tigers topple shortstaffed Venom 14-1

Thompson Okanagan Junior Lacrosse League showdown

Schenker signs with UBC Okanagan Heat

VSS Panther star one of four prized recruits

Lumby Air Races a blast

Kelowna, Lumby pilots rule the skies

Masked man breaks into suites at B.C. seniors’ home

Nanaimo RCMP are asking if members of the public can help identify the suspect

Inquest begins for B.C. woman who was shot and left for dead

Man who called 911 says he was upset when Lisa Dudley of Mission was found days later

South Okanagan attraction makes TripAdvisor Hall of Fame

For eight straight years the Osoyoos attraction has received an Award of Excellence

Vernon Film Society screens sharp drama-comedy

Finding Your Feet screens at Vernon Towne Cinema June 18

Arrests made in 2010 case of innocent couple killed

Arrests made in case of innocent couple killed in a case of mistaken identity, say police

Most Read