Inseparable but neglected dogs at BC SPCA in desperate need of surgery

A Shuswap volunteer will match donations to the dogs’ surgery up to $5,000

Bonded together in fear due to the harsh life they were forced to live, two skinny, starving dogs are now in the care of the BC SPCA.

Captain and Maria arrived at the Shuswap BC SPCA, nervous of people and attached at the hip. Shelter staff dubbed the duo the ‘married couple’ as they wouldn’t walk anywhere without the other.

“It looks like they have relied on each other through thick and thin and have formed a powerful friendship that helped them through difficult times,” said BC SPCA senior officer of protection Eileen Driver.

The Labrador mix pups weigh about 150 pounds each and both suffering from several ailments. Captian’s left eye is partially inverted, which is causing his eyelashes to painfully run against his eye. According to Driver, he will need eye surgery. The canine also suffers from a sprained ligament on his back leg.

Maria is in need of extensive oral surgery, which will include pulling some of her teeth.

“We aren’t sure what kind of diet she could have been on to have a mouth this bad at just two years old. She’s on a delicious soft food diet to help ease her discomfort until her surgery,” said Driver.

Between the two the veterinarian bills are amounting to more than $3,000.

However, these adorable dogs won the heart of Shuswap branch volunteer Mark Montemurro who has been taking the pair on walks, together, since they arrived at the shelter.

When he found out that urgent medical help was needed for the dogs he decided to put out an offer to animal lovers everywhere, that he would match all donations up to $5,000 to pay for the necessary surgeries.

Thanks to the care and attention by Montemurro, volunteers and staff at the shelter, Captain and Maria’s personalities started to shine.

“Combined they are 300 pounds, but they are completely unaware of how big they are,” explained Driver. “They think they are lap dogs and will snuggle up as close as they can get. They have become so affectionate and enjoy lazing around wherever people are, watching staff go about their day.”

The two are tightly bonded and once they recover from surgery they will be looking for a forever home together.

To help Captain and Maria, you can donate to their medical emergency fund, and Montemurro will double the donations.

Click here to donate.

READ MORE: Dogs rescued after falling through ice on Vaseux Lake

READ MORE: Respect for caribou urged after snowmobile tracks found in closed area near Sicamous

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BCSPCA