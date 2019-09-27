Flames could be seen from the top of the pole after an insulator failed causing a blackout affecting more than 8,000 Vernon residents Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. (Alysha Munk - Vernon & Area Community Forum)

Insulator failure behind Vernon blackout

Power was restored to all affected customers by 3:42 p.m. Thursday

A blackout Thursday morning left more than 8,000 BC Hydro customers in the dark until mid-afternoon.

Communications representative Jen Walker-Larsen said the blackout occurred when a glass insulator had failed.

“It’s a spacer between the wire and the pole because of course, the line is energized and you can’t have it right against the wood,” Walker-Larsen said.

The insulator could have cracked or failed some other way, but its failure allowed for the energized wire to touch the wood and ignite it.

READ MORE: Vernon blackout leaves 2,500 in the dark

READ MORE: Vernon hospital has ‘hectic’ morning after blackout

“Quite a scary thing to be woken up by,” a nearby resident said in the Vernon and Area Community Forum on Facebook. “Woke the whole block up.”

Flames could be seen from the top of the pole. Once the fire was extinguished, BC Hydro crews were looking at a big job, Walker-Larsen said.

Two crews were dispatched to repair the utility pole.

“It was a challenging job,” she said. “That pole had other services on it as well as two distribution circuits and a lot of cables. It was pretty complicated.”

Restoring service to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital was priority number one, she said.

“It is critical infrastructure.”

By 3:42 p.m., power had been completely restored to all affected customers.

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Two BC Hydro crews were dispatched to repair the utility pole after a fire caused a black out on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019. (Heidi Hancock - Vernon Rant & Rave)

Previous story
LETTER: Trudeau broke law with SNC Lavalin scandal
Next story
Surrey drunk driver left scene of fatal crash to chase after his dog

Just Posted

Insulator failure behind Vernon blackout

Power was restored to all affected customers by 3:42 p.m. Thursday

First snow falls at SilverStar Mountain Resort

It’s happening, winter is coming—grab your skis!

Vernon woman sells art to raise cash for family displaced by fire

Paintings for sale in fundraising effort for woman, 2 children who lost home to fire

Cause of Vernon house fire unknown, investigation underway

The house fire has displaced a mother and her two children as well as 2 teens

CMHA celebrates 60 years in Vernon

Mental health organization sees uptick in user rates

VIDEO: Fugitives confessed to all three B.C. murders, planned to flee to Europe or Africa

RCMP release findings in case involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky of Port Alberni

Fishermen at popular B.C. lake surprised to catch piranhas

Conservation officer service confirms two red-bellied piranhas caught in Nanaimo lake

Prolific car theft suspect to appear in Penticton court

Jesse William Shawcross faces over a dozen of charges related to incidents taking place on Sept. 24

Surrey drunk driver left scene of fatal crash to chase after his dog

Submissions heard Friday in impaired driving causing death of 80-year-old Surrey grandma Dolat Jiwani

Video: Hundreds turn out for Penticton Climate Strike

The message attendees were advocating for was clear, they want climate action now

Multi-vehicle rollover reported on Okanagan Connector

Reports indicate the accident happened near Glenmore Brenda Road

UPDATE: COSAR, RCMP seeking public help in search for elderly hunter outside Kelowna

The man left home Thursday morning and was expected home by noon but didn’t return

Daughter of man charged in Abbotsford nurse attack says she warned hospital of danger

Jen Goodkey pleads for help and warns that her father is ‘very dangerous’ while in state of psychosis

VIDEO: Teens gather en masse across Canada to demand drastic climate action

Greta Thunberg says if adults are mocking kids, they must feel threatened

Most Read