COVID-19 cases are increasing across British Columbia's most-populated regions. Maps and charts by Tyler Olsen

INTERACTIVE MAP/GRAPHS: Vancouver Island and Vancouver see jump in new COVID-19 cases over last week

More than 100 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed over the last week in the Fraser East region

If it wasn’t clear before, it is now: COVID-19 isn’t just a Fraser South problem.

The number of new COVID-19 cases has risen sharply across the Lower Mainland over the last week, with significant increases in new cases in Vancouver, the Fraser North region, the Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island, according to new data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control.

Over the last week, new case counts have doubled in the Fraser East health area that includes Abbotsford, Mission, Chilliwack, Kent and Hope. More than 100 new cases of the virus were detected in the region between Oct. 29 and Nov. 5. That compares to 93 such cases the previous week.

Some – but not all – of the new cases are linked to an outbreak at a Chilliwack dance studio. The most-recent city-level data provided by the BC CDC only shows case counts through September, but the Fraser Valley increase comes amid alarming increases in case counts across the Lower Mainland.

The number of new cases rose by 22 per cent in Fraser South (Surrey, Langley, White Rock and Delta), 17 per cent in Fraser North (Burnaby to Maple Ridge) and 39 per cent in Vancouver. Each of those heavily populate regions has seen at least three consecutive weeks of increasing COVID-19 case counts.

There are also worrying signs on Vancouver Island, which has largely – although not entirely – kept COVID-19 at bay and where the number of newly diagnosed cases has only occasionally been in double digits.

Last week, however, 25 people on the Island were diagnosed with the virus – up from just seven the previous week. Despite that rise, the region still has some of the lowest per-capita case rates in the province.

RELATED: B.C. breaks records with 425 new COVID-19 cases; test positivity rate of 3.8%

RELATED: 38 COVID-19 cases now linked to Chilliwack dance studio

Fraser South continues to see the most new cases, with a little more than 1,000 confirmed instances of the virus over the last week.

That region’s per capita diagnoses rate exceeded 100 cases per 100,000 people last week. It’s now at 135 cases per 100,000, meaning that one of every 1,000 people in the region was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week.

Vancouver, Fraser North and Fraser East all saw between 60 and 66 new cases per 100,000 people last week.

In the Lower Mainland, Richmond and North Vancouver continue to see the fewest cases of the virus, with per-capita case rates around 20 per 100,000 people.

The number of new cases in Fraser South has been rising sharply since the start of October, while the troublesome trio of Fraser North, Fraser East and Vancouver have been about three weeks. All three of those heavily populated regions have also seen significant increases in new cases over the last month.

What good news there is can be found in the B.C. Interior, where the number of new cases has decreased in the Kootenays, northwestern and northeastern B.C., while holding level in the Okanagan. The Okanagan had seen new cases double the previous week.

Interactive graphics may take a moment to load.

Cases per 100k
Infogram

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:
tolsen@abbynews.com

@ty_olsen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

COVID-19 cases are increasing across British Columbia's most-populated regions. Maps and charts by Tyler Olsen

COVID-19 cases are increasing across British Columbia's most-populated regions. Maps and charts by Tyler Olsen

COVID-19 cases are increasing across British Columbia's most-populated regions. Maps and charts by Tyler Olsen

Previous story
Whole Foods reverses poppy ban for workers following heavy criticism
Next story
COVID-19 outbreak at Kamloops hospital construction site

Just Posted

Vernon Legion president Jennifer Pace pins a poppy to Mayor Victor Cumming Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. (Contributed)
Vernon mayor encourages citizens honour vets with moment of silence in ‘own space’

Mayor Victor Cumming pens letter on behalf of the city to thank war veterans ahead of Remembrance Day

The reopening of the White Valley Community Centre in Lumby will be delayed due to a spike in COVID-19 cases in the province, the Regional District of North Okanagan announced Nov. 6, 2020. (Google Maps)
Spike in COVID-19 delays opening of Lumby community centre

Pat Duke Arena on schedule to reopen with 50-person max capacity

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
24 additional COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region since the start of the pandemic is now 845

(File photo)
BC Hall of Fame seeks memorabilia from legendary Vernon senior hockey team

The Hall is hoping to add items from the 1956 Vernon Canadians to a new exhibit at the SOEC

NDP candidate Harwinder Sandhu, right, and incumbent Liberal Eric Foster went head-to-head in a tight race for the Vernon-Monashee seat in the Legislature. By the night’s end Oct. 24, the results were too close to call and the final count will be dependant on outstanding mail-in ballots. (Contributed)
BC VOTES 2020: Vernon-Monashee race tightens as mail-in vote count begins

164 votes separate BC Liberals Eric Foster over NDP’s Harwinder Sandhu as of 2:30 p.m. today

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides the latest update on the COVID-19 pandemic in the province during a press conference in the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Thursday, October 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
589 new COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths reported in past 24 hours in B.C.

That brings the total number of test-positive cases to 17,149 since January, as well as 275 deaths

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The BCAFN hosted its 15th annual special Chiefs assembly in March 2019 in Merritt. (BC Assembly of First Nations Facebook photo)
Election for BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief goes virtual

Terry Teegee and Cheryl Casimer are seeking a three-year term

An N-95 mask is seen in Toronto on Friday, March 27, 2020. One of the world's largest U.S.-based makers of consumer products says it has been told by the White House to stop exporting medical-grade face masks to the Canadian market.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Medical masks now mandatory in B.C. hospitals, doctors’ offices, care facilities

When someone doesn’t have a medical mask, the facility must provide one

Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops. Max Winkelman photo.
COVID-19 outbreak at Kamloops hospital construction site

There are seven confirmed cases linked to this outbreak

Since the start of Novemeber, Interior Health has alerted the media to five new COVID-19 cases within the Central Okanagan School District and a one case at an independent school. (Black Press file)
Timeline: Seven Kelowna schools confirm COVID-19 cases

The novel coronavirus has affected seven schools in Kelowna since the start of September

(Black Press Media file photo)
Whole Foods reverses poppy ban for workers following heavy criticism

Veteran Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay tweeted that Whole Foods’ policy is ‘absolutely unacceptable’

(HelloKelowna - Twitter)
Anti-vaccine billboards erected in West Kelowna

Interior Health hopes public relies on “trusted and accurate public health information”

RCMP say driver in Nanaimo was apologetic while being ticketed for excessive speed, wrong licence plates and no valid insurance. (File photo)
Hefty fines create ‘financial woes’ for Nanaimo driver caught going 85 km/h over speed limit

Nanaimo RCMP report motorist who was excessively speeding was also driving without insurance

Most Read