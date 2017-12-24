Interior Health Nurse Jackie Moran administers the meningitis vaccine to 16-year-old Micheal Pusey during the Okanagan Meningococcal Immunization Clinic in Vernon recently. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Interior Health extends immunization clinics

Clinics will continue after Christmas

  • Dec. 24, 2017 2:30 p.m.
  • News

Due to high demand and additional vaccine received, Interior Health will continue to offer the Meningococcal Quadrivalent vaccine for all people in grades 9-12, or aged 15-19, throughout the Okanagan over the holidays.

Drop-in clinics continue on Dec. 26 to 29 and January 2 to 5 for members of this age group who have not yet been immunized. Some local health centres will also be accepting immunization appointments. Call your local health centre if you would like to schedule an appointment.

Shoppers Drug Mart locations in the South Okanagan (Find a participating pharmacy near you) also have limited supplies of vaccine for immunizing members of the public within the identified age group. That includes the Penticton Plaza and the Simply Pharmacy on Ellis St.; Jubilee Road location in Summerland as well as the Oliver, Osoyoos and Princeton locations.

Secondary school clinics will continue to be offered in January when school is back in session.

The vaccine has been offered to Grade 9 students in B.C. since 2016 as part of the routine immunization program. If you have received this vaccine as part of the Grade 9 immunization program in 2016/17, you don’t need to be re-immunized. If you are unsure if you have received this vaccine, call your local public health centre during regular business hours for a record.

For more information about the meningococcal outbreak in the Okanagan, visit interiorhealth.ca.

Previous story
Driving charges turn to firearm and drug charges in Kamloops
Next story
VIDEO: In Christmas message, queen honours cities hit by terror

Just Posted

Interior Health extends immunization clinics

Clinics will continue after Christmas

$1M winning Lotto Max ticket purchased in Vernon

Ticket purchased in Kelowna also won more than $219,000.

OK Valley getting big chill for Christmas

Get your firewood while the stores are open — you’ll probably need it

Vernon hospital auxiliary spreads holiday cheer

Making Christmas merry and bright

Track Santa Claus along his Christmas Eve journey to B.C.

Santa has already dropped off gifts in Korea, Hong Kong and Nepal

Lumby family receives car for Christmas

Today’s the day

VIDEO: In Christmas message, queen honours cities hit by terror

Queen Elizabeth II addresses the Commonwealth

How much do you really know about Christmas?

Black Press Media puts your holiday knowledge to the test!

Seamless reinvention: Celine Dion reborn with exuberant foray into high fashion

Met Gala proved the 49-year-old performer wasn’t defeated by the events of 2016

Driving charges turn to firearm and drug charges in Kamloops

A 9-mm semi-automatic handgun was reportedly found in the vehicle, along with drugs

Sweet Sicamous! Family makes gingerbread model of historic Penticton ship

With an estimated 10 hours left on the project, one of the creators says it’s nearly done

CannabisWise program to ease consumer concerns ahead of legalization

Vancouver dispensary owner Buddha Barn said a national standard is exactly what the industry needs.

Sobeys takes romaine lettuce off shelves as precaution amid E. coli outbreak

Cases have been detected in Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador, Ontario, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia

B.C. student pleads for blood donors to step up

During the holiday season, Canadian Blood Services is begging for platelet and blood donations.

Most Read