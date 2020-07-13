Interior Health identifies more locations with COVID-19 exposure in Kelowna

Anyone who participated in events in the Kelowna downtown and waterfront area between June 25 and July 6 should monitor closely for symptoms

Further testing of individuals who gathered at various Kelowna locations between June 25 and July 6 has allowed Interior Health (IH) to identify additional locations in Kelowna where individuals may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Individuals who visited the following locations on the dates noted are asked to self-monitor themselves closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and get tested if they have those symptoms:

· Cactus Club, #1-1370 Water St., from July 3-6.

· Pace Spin Studio, #5-1717 Harvey Ave, Kelowna from July 2, 4, 5, 7, 8 and 9.

As a reminder, on July 11, Interior Health directed individuals who attended gatherings at the following locations on the dates noted to self-isolate and monitor themselves closely for symptoms:

· Discovery Bay Resort (1088 Sunset Dr., Kelowna) from July 1 to 5.

· Boyce Gyro Beach Lodge (3519 Lakeshore Rd., Kelowna) on July 1.

READ MORE: COVID-19 cases identified in Kelowna, after public gatherings

Public health contact tracing is underway, and where possible, IH is reaching out directly to individuals who have been exposed.

Anyone who participated in events in the Kelowna downtown and waterfront area between June 25 and July 6 should monitor closely for symptoms of COVID-19 and get tested if they develop symptoms.

Individuals seeking a test should call their primary care provider (family physician or nurse practitioner) or the closest Interior Health community testing and assessment centre.

Testing is recommended for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including:

    • Fever
    • Cough
    • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
    • Loss of sense of taste or smell
    • Other milder symptoms may include: runny nose, fatigue, body aches (muscles and joints aching), diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.

IH reminds everyone of the importance of following COVID-19 precautions:

    • Stay home and avoid travel if you have symptoms, even mild ones.
    • Maintain physical distancing (two metres apart) and use masks when distancing is not possible.
    • Wash your hands regularly and do not touch your face.
    • Do not plan or attend gatherings of more than 50 people. Limit gatherings to out of doors whenever possible.

Answers to frequently asked questions are available on the Interior Health public website here: https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/frequently-asked-question

READ MORE: Protest in support student Mona Wang draws small crowd in Kelowna

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Conservationists raise concerns over state of care for grizzly cubs transferred to B.C. zoo
Next story
‘It’s really frustrating’: B.C. Indigenous groups share impact of border closures

Just Posted

BREAKING: Interior Health to add 495 long-term seniors care beds

Nelson, Kelowna, Kamloops and Penticton to receive new facilities

Boardwalk closures ahead for Vernon cyclists, pedestrians

Next phase of storm rehab project will see closures of up to 20 minutes

Missing woman last seen in Lumby

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP seek public’s help in locating 32-year-old woman

Vernon RCMP look to return stolen bike to owner

If you are missing your bike from Cenotaph park on July 5, call Vernon RCMP

Multi-sport performer named Lumby’s Athlete of the Year

Rory Campbell loves basketball, plays volleyball, soccer, hockey and ultimate frisbee

Vernon Mounties share video of cyclist hit by vehicle, assaulted

Police release short video clip of cyclist struck by SUV in March 2020, and photos of suspects

Drive-by shooting in Kamloops

This is the second drive-by shooting in the city in the last two weeks

Revelstoke RCMP searching Columbia River for possible body

Boats and aircrafts are searching the area

24-year-old man charged with triple murder in Langley, including mother and sibling

Three people were found dead

Tree planters get help with COVID-19 protective measures

Ottawa funds extra transportation, sanitizing for crews

Trudeau apologizes for not recusing himself from WE decision

He says his and his family’s longtime involvement with the WE organization should have kept him out of the discussions

Interior Health identifies more locations with COVID-19 exposure in Kelowna

Anyone who participated in events in the Kelowna downtown and waterfront area between June 25 and July 6 should monitor closely for symptoms

Beverly Hills 90210 star’s family selling Vancouver Island Beach Resort

You can own Jason Priestley’s Terrace Beach Resort in Ucluelet for less than $5 million

Islanders want BC Ferries to follow order that lets residents board before tourists

For ferry-dependent communities, ferries are often the sole practical lifeline to work, school or medical appointments.

Most Read