Interior Health (IH) has moved its Kelowna COVID-19 testing centre to a dedicated location, increasing its testing capacity. (Getty Images)

Interior Health (IH) has moved its Kelowna COVID-19 testing centre to a dedicated location, increasing its testing capacity. (Getty Images)

Interior Health increases Kelowna COVID-19 testing capacity

The testing centre has been moved to a location on Ethel Street

Interior Health (IH) has moved its Kelowna COVID-19 testing centre to a dedicated location, increasing its testing capacity.

Effective today (Nov. 4), testing will move from the Kelowna Urgent and Primary Care Centre to 2180 Ethel Street.

The new testing centre will increase the number of tests being performed, according to the health authority. You can book a test online at Interiorhealth.ca.

READ MORE: Third case of COVID-19 confirmed at Kelowna Secondary School

READ MORE: B.C. adds another 299 cases of COVID-19, three deaths

READ MORE: Interior Health reports 11 more COVID-19 cases

Testing is recommended for anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, including:

  • Fever
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Loss of sense of taste or smell
  • Other milder symptoms may include: runny nose, fatigue, body aches (muscles and joints aching), diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.

IH reminds everyone of the importance of following COVID-19 precautions:

  • Stay home and avoid travel if you have symptoms, even mild ones.
  • Maintain physical distancing (two metres apart) and use masks when distancing is not possible.
  • Wash your hands regularly and do not touch your face.
  • BCCDC recommends that you limit your social group to five – 10 people outside of your household members. Getting together outside, with lots of space between you, is the safest way to visit with people outside of your social group.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Demand continues to drive Okanagan real estate markets
Next story
Increased capacity at new COVID-19 Vernon testing centre

Just Posted

(Pixabay)
‘Honey’ and ‘sweetie’ possibly sexual harassment in Lake Country salon

B.C. Human Rights Tribunal ruled against the hair salon’s application to dismiss hairdresser’s claim

The COVID-19 testing site at the Vernon Urgent and Primary Care Centre has moved to the Vernon Health Centre at 1440-14th Ave. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
Increased capacity at new COVID-19 Vernon testing centre

Vernon Health Centre takes over testing, which will increase the number of daily tests

Fewer homes sold from Peachland to Revelstoke in October, compared to September, however they’re selling faster. Overall, the real estate market in the Central, North Okanagan and Shuswap cities is holding steady. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)
Demand continues to drive Okanagan real estate markets

The increase in home sales has brought with it an increase in prices compared to last year

Pixabay image
Calls to Okanagan crisis line increase for those over 40

Kelowna Community Resources said more middle- and senior-aged residents are calling for help

Wedding ring.
Morning Start: A woman who lost her wedding ring found it 16 years later on a carrot in her garden

Your morning start for Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020

Counting begins Nov. 6 on mail-in ballots for the 2020 BC provincial election. (Black Press file photo)
B.C.’s to begin counting mail-in ballots Friday, will take at least 3 days

An estimated 497,000 mail-in ballots were returned by the deadline on Oct. 24

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Three more flights from Calgary to Kelowna have been noted as having potential COVID-19 exposures. (File)
Three more COVID-19 exposures on recent Kelowna flights

Flights from Calgary to Kelowna on Oct. 21, 28 and 30 were potentially exposed to the virus

This undated photo provided by Caltech shows a STARE2 station made by radio astronomer Christopher Bochenek at the Goldstone Deep Space Communications Complex in California. On Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2020, astronomers say they used this system and a Canadian observatory to trace an April 2020 fast cosmic radio burst to our own galaxy and a type of powerful energetic young star called a magnetar. (Caltech via AP)
Flash of luck: Astronomers find cosmic radio burst source

Tracked that fast radio burst to a weird type of star called a magnetar that’s 32,000 light-years from Earth

Cowlitz County voters fill our their ballots while following social distancing protocols, at the Cowlitz County Administration Building in Kelso, Wash., Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Courtney Talak/The Daily News
‘Emotional support Canadians’ extend online comfort to election-stressed Americans

Marvel star Simu Liu, electropop singer Lights, director Michael Greyeyes have offered services

Interior Health (IH) has moved its Kelowna COVID-19 testing centre to a dedicated location, increasing its testing capacity. (Getty Images)
Interior Health increases Kelowna COVID-19 testing capacity

The testing centre has been moved to a location on Ethel Street

Images released by police in Ontario in March 2018 show the three men who assaulted a man with autism: (from left) Ronjot Dhami, Parmvir Chahil and Jaspaul Uppal.
Two Lower Mainland men sentenced for attack in Ontario of man with autism

Parmvir Chahil and Jaspaul Uppal receive 9 months; Ronjot Dhami previously sentenced

Salmon Arm council will be considering Airbnbs as it goes through its recently completely housing report. (File photo)
Salmon Arm resident peeved with lack of Airbnb controls in city

Councillor says community housing report to be discussed shortly will include short-term rentals

A one-bedroom unit at the Shangri-La in Vancouver is up on Craigslist for just $1 – but there’s a catch. (Craigslist)
A world-class Shangri-La condo in Vancouver for just $1? There’s just one catch

It’s a luxury unit in the heart of Vancouver, what could go wrong?

Most Read