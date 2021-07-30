Interior Health issues drug alert after cocaine found contaminated with fentanyl

The alert is in effect until Aug. 6

Interior Health is issuing a drug alert for Kelown after cocaine sold in the area was found to contain fentanyl.

The health authority says there is a high risk of overdose when using stimulants contaminated with fentanyl.

To reduce the risk, Interior Health suggests the following:

Get your drugs checked

Avoid using different drugs at the same time or using drugs and alcohol together.

Don’t use alone or ask someone to check on you.

If you must use while alone, consider using the Lifeguard app which can connect you with 911 emergency responders if you overdose. Download at the App Store or Google Play.

When using your substance start with a small amount, and then go slow.

Use at an overdose prevention or supervised consumption site, if one is near you.

Know how to respond to an overdose — call 911, give rescue breaths and naloxone.

Drug checking is available at the UBCO campus (Room 336 UNC) daily from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at the Living Positive Resource Centre (255 Lawrence Avenue) from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Contact Living positive at 778-753-5830.

A supervised consumption site is available at 455 Leon Avenue seven days a week.

You can find more info on where to get naloxone kits at towardtheheart.com.

More info is available at drugchecking.ca.

