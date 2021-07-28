Interior Health issues warning as temperatures climb

Temperatures are projected to hover around the mid-30s throughout the week

Interior Health (IH) is warning residents to take cautionary steps to avoid heat-related illnesses as temperatures remain high throughout the week.

“Excessive heat exposure can lead to weakness, disorientation and exhaustion. In severe cases, it can also lead to heat stroke, also known as sunstroke,” said IH.”Heatstroke can be a life-threatening medical emergency.”

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for regions throughout the Interior, where temperatures are projected to hover around the mid-30s throughout the week, with the hottest days landing on Friday and Saturday.

“The highest temperatures are expected to be in Fraser Canyon, Thompson-Okanagan, and the southern Kootenays,” said Environment Canada.

Risks from extreme heat exceed risks from COVID-19, according to IH medical officers. And while anyone can suffer from heat-related illnesses, those who are at greater risk are infants, people aged 65 or older, anyone with heart or breathing problems and people who exercise or work outside.

IH offered the following steps to take to avoid heat-related illnesses:

Schedule outdoor activities before 11 a.m. or after 4 p.m.

Drink plenty of water and non-alcoholic fluids.

Avoid physical work or exercise outside

Drink two to four cups of water each hour if you’re working or exercising outdoors

Stay in the shade or create your own shade

Move indoors to an air-conditioned building, or take a cool bath or shower.

Never leave children or pets alone in a parked car.

Regularly check older adults, infants and children, or anyone who is more susceptible to heat-related illnesses.

