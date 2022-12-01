Interior Health, Kelowna RCMP teaming up more nurses with officers

More nurses and service hours have been expanded

Specialized mental health crisis response services, provided by Interior Health and the RCMP, are being enhanced in Kelowna and Kamloops.

It will put more nurses on the street with RCMP officers and will be available 12 hours a day, seven days a week.

Currently, each city has its own program; Police And Crisis Team (PACT) in Kelowna and Car 40 in Kamloops. They’ve been renamed Integrated Crisis Response Teams.

“Expanding the successful Integrated Crisis Response Teams in Kelowna and Kamloops will support more people in distress and connect them to help and healthcare,” said Sheila Malcolmson, minister of mental health and addictions.

Interior Health CEO Susan Brown said it’s the first step to enhance crisis response.

“Working together, RCMP and Interior Health are committed to addressing the needs of vulnerable people in our region,” she said.

Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas said the announcement is good news and complements other work underway in the city.

“We know that RCMP continues to face mounting mental health-related calls. Having professionals with the necessary training to deal with mental illness will help people in our community who are experiencing a mental health crisis.”

