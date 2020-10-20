Interior Health launches online booking for COVID-19 tests

Testing is available to anyone with cold, influenza or COVID-19-like symptoms

COVID-19 test tube. (Contributed) test tube with the blood test is on the table next to the documents. Positive test for coronavirus covid-19. The concept of fighting a dangerous Chinese disease.

Residents living within Interior Health will soon have access to an easier way of booking an appointment for a COVID-19 test.

Beginning Oct. 20, appointments can be booked online for COVID-19 tests at community collection centres in Williams Lake, 100 Mile House, and Penticton. The online booking tool can be found at www.interiorhealth.ca.

A COVID-19 test booking phone line is also available for the aforementioned communities at 1-877-740-7747, seven days a week, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Between Oct. 20 and 30, online booking and the test booking phone line are rolling out for each of the health authority’s COVID-19 community collection centres. For more information and updates on which centres are live, visit Interior Health’s testing information page.

Testing is available for anyone with cold, influenza, or COVID-19-like symptoms, including:

Fever

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Loss of sense of taste or smell

Other milder symptoms may include runny nose, fatigue, body aches (muscles and joints aching), diarrhea, headache, sore throat, vomiting and red eyes.

Interior Health reminds everyone of the importance of following COVID-19 precautions:

Stay home and avoid travel if you have symptoms, even mild ones.

Maintain physical distancing (two metres apart) and use masks when distancing is not possible.

Wash your hands regularly and do not touch your face.

BCCDC recommends that you limit your social group to between five and 10 people, outside of your household members. Getting together outside, with lots of space between you, is the safest way to visit with people outside of your social group.

For more information and updates on which centres are live, visit IH’s testing information page.

READ MORE: Interior Health records 21 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend

Daniel Taylor

Reporter, Kelowna Capital News

Follow me on Twitter

Coronavirus