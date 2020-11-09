Interior Health launches online lab booking

Interior Health (IH) announced on Monday, Nov. 9 it is launching a new program that will help patients book laboratory appointments safely.

As of Nov. 9, patients in Castlegar, Trail, Williams Lake, Cranbrook and Merritt can book lab appointments online or by phone through a new system. Currently, patients can only book through IH’s MyHealthPortal.

The health authority said the goal of the new online booking system is to enhance patient safety and convenience by supporting physical distancing measures, preventing crowds and minimizing wait times.

IH is also launching a new call centre for patients who wish to book their appointments by phone. The call centre can be reached at 1-877-740-7747, seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The call centre will be available at the same time the online booking system launches in communities.

In Kelowna, Vernon, Penticton and Revelstoke, the call centre and the online system will be available on Nov. 23. The two services will be available in Salmon Arm and Sicamous on Nov. 30.

The system will gradually be rolled out in other IH communities.

For more information on other launch dates, visit Interior Health’s website. To book an appointment, visit this website.

