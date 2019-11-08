Interior Health recalls A&L Peterson Orchards Fresh Pressed Apple Juice

No illness has been reported but consumers are asked to discard the product

Interior Health issued a news release Friday afternoon, Nov. 8, advising the public that A&L Peterson Orchards Fresh Pressed Apple Juice has been recalled due to unsanitary conditions during the manufacturing process.

These conditions could have resulted in potential contamination of the juice, states the release. This product was produced in the Salmon Arm area and distributed locally.

PSA: Consumer warning regarding A&L Peterson Orchards

If you purchased A&L Peterson Orchard Fresh Pressed Apple Juice directly from the producer or from Askew’s Foods, Blind Bay Village Grocers, or other stores carrying this product in the Interior of B.C., you are advised not to consume this product and to discard it.

A&L Peterson Orchards Fresh Pressed Apple Juice has been pulled from shelves at retail stores as part of a voluntary recall. This affects all products sold up to and including Nov. 8, 2019.

If you consumed A&L Peterson Orchard Fresh Pressed Apple Juice and are feeling unwell, please seek medical advice by contacting your family physician or nurse practitioner.

At this time, no illnesses have been reported regarding this product.

