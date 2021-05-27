A nurse administers a vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna on April 27. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

A nurse administers a vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna on April 27. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)

Interior Health records 68 new cases of COVID-19

Provincial health officials announced 378 new cases throughout B.C.

Interior Health (IH) is reporting 68 new cases of COVID-19 in the region on Thursday (May 27).

The total number of cases since the pandemic began is now at 12,229, with 504 currently active. Eighteen people are hospitalized, and eight individuals are receiving intensive care. The region’s death toll remains at 150.

The outbreak at Spring Valley long-term care in Kelowna remains at 48 cases: 36 residents, 12 staff and others, with 10 deaths connected to this outbreak.

Throughout the province, there are 378 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours, which is an increase after two days of fewer than 300 new infections.

Overall though, provincial health officials said the rate of infections is trending downward.

Health Minister Adrian Dix announced scheduled surgeries will now resume at Lower Mainland hospitals.

READ MORE: B.C. shortens second COVID-19 vaccine wait from 16 weeks to eight

READ MORE: Moderna misconceptions: Experts say some assume superiority of Pfizer COVID vaccine

@twilamam
twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Woman killed in single-vehicle rollover near Summerland
Next story
Okanagan Rail Trail washroom open for business in Coldstream

Just Posted

Vernon’s BX Press Cidery is one of 25 small businesses in Canada to be featured in the Before the Business booklet, a new initiative rebranded May 19, 2021, that aims to bring promote businesses by sharing their backstory. (BX Press photo)
New booklet tells the story of Vernon’s BX Cidery

The cidery is one of 25 in Canada featured in the new initiative to promote entrepreneurs by sharing their stories

Vernon-raised singer-songwriter Justin Moore is featured in the final episode of FOCUS B-Sides which airs until May 30 at midnight. (VDPAC)
Vernon, tune in for final episode of B-Sides

Finale of FOCUS B-Sides features musical stylings of Chipko Jones, Justin Moore, Jessica Bourelle and Shaughnessy

A nurse administers a vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna on April 27. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Interior Health records 68 new cases of COVID-19

Provincial health officials announced 378 new cases throughout B.C.

In May 2019, Brennan Joel Metlewsky and Jordan Robert Kupser were charged with attempted murder, robbery and aggravated assault stemming from an incident that took place in Vernon in 2017. (Facebook photo)
Pair sentenced for 2017 stabbing in Vernon

Brennan Metlewsky and Jordan Kupser were sentenced to time served, put on 3-year probation

Penticton mayor John Vassilaki and Minister of Housing David Eby have been battling over the Victory Church shelter and BC Housing projects in the city. (File photos)
Penticton paramountcy sparks Vernon vote

Heavy hand of B.C. government over homeless

President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the economy at the Cuyahoga Community College Metropolitan Campus, Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
VIDEO: Biden orders more intel investigation of COVID-19 origin

The Chinese Embassy in Washington accused unnamed political forces of being fixated on a blame game

The Kamloops Indian Residential School, circa 1930. (Photograph COURTESY ARCHIVES DESCHÂTELETS-NDC, RICHELIEU/Kamloops This Week)
Remains of 215 children found at former residential school in Kamloops

Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation reaching out to communities who had children attend

Salmon Arm RCMP called out to collisions over the weekend of April 17 and 18. (File photo)
Woman killed in single-vehicle rollover near Summerland

A driver discovered the vehicle crashed off Fish Lake Road early Thursday morning

(Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media file)
Mounties issue 60 tickets to Okanagan Connector drivers over May long weekend

Albertan semi-truck driver handed 90-day licence suspension for allegedly driving drunk

A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. shortens second COVID-19 vaccine wait from 16 weeks to eight

Pfizer second dose after Moderna safe, effective, Dr. Henry says

Nicole Spletzer, a Grade 12 student at Kelowna Secondary School (KSS), places a flower bouquet at a makeshift memorial for the three KSS students who were killed in a single-vehicle car accident on Wednesday (May 26). (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
PHOTOS: Memorial erected to honour Kelowna students killed in car crash

A message board, bouquets of flowers and KSS memorabilia were just some of the items placed at the site

The Canada-U.S. border near Lacolle, Que., is seen on Friday, March 20, 2020. The White House says no decision has been made about when and how to reopen the border between Canada and the United States.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
White House dismisses report that U.S. wants border with Canada reopened next month

Press secretary Jen Psaki says she’s not aware that any decisions have been made

(Contributed)
Man taken to hospital with minor burns following Kelowna shed fire

All the residents in the home were evacuated safely, but one resident sustained minor injury

A documentary will tell the story of a 19th-century cycling pioneer. (Stock photo)
Celebrate Go By Bike Week in Summerland with film of cycling pioneer

Virtual screening will be held May 31 to June 6

Most Read