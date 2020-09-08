Courtesy of the Kitsap Public Health District

Interior Health records nine cases of COVID-19 over long weekend

Fifteen cases remain active, zero hospitalized

As the province recorded 429 new cases of COVID-19 over the long weekend, Interior Health recorded just nine.

This brings the region’s total case count to 460 infections since the pandemic began. Fifteen cases remain active, none of which are currently hospitalized.

The outbreak at the Okanagan Correctional Centre remains at seven cases, with one active case remaining. All seven cases are staff members, who caught the virus at an off-site training session.

No Interior Health cases are associated with the water treatment facility project outbreak in the Elk Valley (declared Aug. 27).

B.C.’s 429 new cases were accompanied by two new deaths, bringing the provincial COVID-19 death toll to 213.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said B.C. recorded 123 new cases from Friday to Saturday, 116 from Saturday to Sunday, 107 from Sunday to Monday and 83 from Monday to Tuesday (Sept. 8).

There are currently 1,386 active cases and more than 3,000 people are in isolation due to close contact with a COVID-19 patient. Thirty-two patients are hospitalized with the virus, 12 of whom are in ICU.

With files from Katya Slepian

READ MORE: B.C. records 429 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths over Labour Day long weekend

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Scheer remains on Conservatives’ front bench as party readies for Parliament
Next story
Vernon chamber announced nominees for excellence awards

Just Posted

Lake Country girl hiking in honour of grandmother

Climb for Alzheimer’s calls residents to hike 70K kilometres to raise funds for dementia

Vernon chamber announced nominees for excellence awards

Voting to open Sept. 14 for People’s Choice Award

Smile Cookies return in support of Vernon hospital amid COVID-19 battle

Local Tim Hortons in the Greater Vernon Area will sell the $1 cookies Sept. 14-20

North Okanagan Knights join Chase, Kamloops in KIJHL cohort

Junior B hockey league announces regular-season structure for Nov. 13 debut

More disruptions on busy Vernon road

Silver Star Road reduced to single-lane alternating traffic

B.C. records 429 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths over Labour Day long weekend

Nearly 1,400 active cases in B.C., more than 3,000 under public health monitoring

‘It’s all the worst things rolled into one’: B.C. woman advocates for awareness, funds for Huntington’s disease

The virtual BC Walk for Huntington Disease is set for Sept. 13.

Interior Health records nine cases of COVID-19 over long weekend

Fifteen cases remain active, zero hospitalized

Study shows fewer than 1 per cent Canadian blood donors had COVID antibodies

Researchers say antibodies indicate past infection

B.C. to shut down nightclubs, banquet halls; limit late-night alcohol sales at bars

Dr. Bonnie Henry said risk of going to nightclubs is too great

Horoscopes for the week of Sept. 8

Weekly horoscopes by Morgan Fava

Okanagan camera club adapts to challenging times

The club has successfully adapted their fall program to accommodate the changing times.

Three charged with attempted murder after bleeding man appears at Shuswap home

One of the accused in the Blind Bay incident is in custody while two are still at large

Two Kamloops men arrested in connection with a string of burglaries

A search warrant was executed at a home in the Brocklehurst area, where thousands of dollars in stolen property

Most Read